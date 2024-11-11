Scroll To Top
Washington restaurant illegally refuses to cater same-sex wedding, citing religious beliefs

What’s old is new again in America, and so is the push to discriminate against LGBTQ+ Americans.

Cwnewser
A Washington restaurant’s decision to turn away a same-sex couple because of the owners’ religious beliefs has sparked outrage and a potential legal battle, throwing a spotlight on LGBTQ+ rights and anti-discrimination laws. A restaurant that has served the local community since April was set to cater the wedding of Ryah Calkins and Lillian Glover, a Seattle-area couple, until the business abruptly canceled — allegedly after realizing they were a same-sex couple.

The restaurant, JJ’s ToGo, in Centralia, had initially agreed to cater the January wedding of the couple who had spent weeks finalizing the catering details with the restaurant’s owner, Jessica Britton. According toThe Daily Chronicle, when the couple met Britton in person to complete the arrangements, she informed them she could not cater their wedding due to her religious beliefs. This sudden refusal led Calkins’ mother, Ali Duncan, to post on Facebook, calling the decision “hurtful, shocking, and illegal” under Washington state law, which prohibits discrimination in public accommodations based on sexual orientation.

Duncan’s post quickly gained attention, and by the next day, protesters had gathered outside JJ’s ToGo while social media lit up with reactions from both critics and supporters. The Brittons defended their decision in a public statement, asserting that it was based on their Christian faith. “Every decision that is made is based on our faith in Jesus Christ,” they wrote, adding that their refusal was intended to ensure that the couple could “have someone catering [their] event that supports and can celebrate [their] union.”

Despite the Brittons’ explanation, Washington state law is clear: the Washington Law Against Discrimination mandates that businesses offering services to the public must not deny those services based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The Daily Chronicle reports that Calkins and her fiancée plan to file formal complaints with the Washington State Human Rights Commission and the attorney general’s office. In 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to overturn a ruling upholding Washington’s anti-discrimination protections, requiring businesses to comply with the state’s laws.

JJ’s ToGo’s refusal prompted strong reactions from the community. According toThe Daily Chronicle, other businesses in downtown Centralia, such as Centerville Cafe and The Shady Lady, expressed their support for inclusivity and reaffirmed that they welcome all customers. The Centralia Downtown Association also released a statement on social media, declaring that “Main Streets are for everyone” and highlighting their commitment to equal access and inclusivity in the district.

The Brittons shared they had received both supportive messages and hostile ones, including threats and explicit content. In their statement, the owners thanked those who had reached out positively, reiterating that they “love all people, regardless of race, religion, or sexual orientation.”

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
