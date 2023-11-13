Scroll To Top
News

Kellyanne Conway Praised by Her Gay Daughter as LGBTQ+ Champion at Queer Republican Gala

Kellyanne Conway Honored at LGBTQ+ Republican Event
Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

At the Log Cabin Republicans’ event, Claudia Conway honored her mother’s support for her LGBTQ+ identity, juxtaposing her commendation with the former Trump advisor’s history of anti-LGBTQ+ comments.

Cwnewser

Kellyanne Conway, known for her role in Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and his White House, was honored on Saturday by her daughter, Claudia, for supporting Claudia’s LGBTQ+ identity.

Claudia, 19, introduced her mother at the Log Cabin Republicans' Spirit of Lincoln Gala at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, Calif., where Kellyanne received the Spirit of Lincoln Award, an honor previously given to Melania Trump in 2021, according toNewsweek. The Log Cabin Republicans are a group of LGBTQ+ Republicans.

“It is an honor and a privilege to stand here tonight to introduce the woman who has not only shaped my life but has also left an indelible mark on the United States forever,” Claudia said while introducing her mother. She posted a clip of the speech to X, formerly Twitter.

Claudia is also the daughter of conservative lawyer and vocal Trump critic George Conway, who is also a co-creator of the Lincoln Project. In March, the Conways announced their divorce.

In her speech, Claudia acknowledged the divisive political climate and her fears about coming out as gay.

“I feared of not being accepted by my family and my community, but that was very far from the truth,” she said.

She quoted Kellyanne as telling her, “I don’t care if you’re with a girl or Mickey Mouse, as long as you get your ass up for school.” Claudia emphasized that her mother’s support was “not just a passive acknowledgment, but an active, affirming stance that not only supported myself but millions of Americans.”

Despite this recent commendation from her daughter, Kellyanne Conway’s past is marked by anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. As reported byThe Advocate, during her time in the White House, Conway defended Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ positions. She notably opposed Taylor Swift’s support for the Equality Act on Fox News, citing “poison pills” that she claimed would interfere with religious freedom, without detailing these aspects.

Related: Looking Back at Kellyanne Conway’s Anti-LGBTQ+ Rhetoric

Conway’s history of anti-LGBTQ+ activism predates her association with Trump. She consulted for the National Organization for Marriage, an organization opposed to marriage equality, and made comments at various events against LGBTQ+ rights. Her remarks over the years have been controversial, including her criticism of a children’s show for depicting a lesbian couple and equating the discussion of Mary Cheney’s lesbian identity to derogatory name-calling in 2004.

Cwnewser
