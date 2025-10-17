NYC schools sue Trump administration for nixing almost $50M in grants over trans protections

New York City Public Schools just sued the Trump administration for canceling almost $50 million in grants over protections for transgender students.

"U.S. DOE's threat to cut off tens of millions of dollars in magnet funding unless we canceled our protections for transgender and gender-expansive students is contrary to federal, state and local law and, just as importantly, our values as New York City Public Schools," Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos said in a statement released to media.

That followed a decision by the U.S. Department of Education that killed $47 million in grants already promised to the school district, citing guidelines regarding transgender students that run counter to executive orders signed by President Donald Trump and enforced by Education Secretary Linda McMahon. The administration in August similarly cut funding to several school districts in Virginia and has threatened similar action in California.

The protections in question include allowing trans students to use restroom facilities and to participate in sports aligned with their gender identity.

The Education Department first sent letters in September threatening the funding, as reported by Chalkbeat, alleging the school policies did not align with the administration’s interpretation of Title IX, which itself is a departure from the interpretation of the law under former President Joe Biden.

“The Department’s Office for Civil Rights cannot certify they are in compliance with all civil rights laws, and therefore cannot award the magnet school assistance program funding for the next fiscal year,” U.S. Department of Education spokesperson Madison Biedermann told the education website at the time.

The school district in its lawsuit alleges the federal agency failed to properly hold a hearing or give appropriate notice of its decision.

A spokesperson for the Education Department told Fox News the lawsuit had no merit and that the magnet school grant program in question "requires certification of civil rights compliance, which we could obviously not do in the face of NYC’s continued determination to violate the rights of female students under Title IX."