Trailblazers Shine in Out 100: A Celebration of LGBTQ+ Change Makers

Trailblazers OUT100 Brandon Wolf Zooey Zephyr Brittney Griner Maura Healey
Images: Instagram @brandonjwolf @zoandbehold @brittneyyevettegriner @maura_healey

Out magazine’s annual Out 100 list unveils a tableau of inspiring LGBTQ+ figures from activism, politics, and more, spotlighting their remarkable journeys and indelible impact on the community and society.

Out presented its much-anticipated “Out 100” list this Tuesday, spotlighting key LGBTQ+ individuals from activism and politics, among others. The list includes notable personalities whose contributions and narratives have significantly impacted the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

Out is a sibling publication of The Advocate.

Kelley Robinson, the Human Rights Campaign president, is among the honorees, marking a milestone as the first Black woman to helm the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization. Accompanying Robinson on the list is HRC’s national press secretary, Brandon Wolf, who previously served as Equality Florida’s press secretary. Wolf, a Pulse nightclub massacre survivor and author of A Place for Us: A Memoir shares a poignant coming-of-age story of growing up gay and biracial in a predominantly white community.

Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr also graced the list, being the state’s inaugural transgender legislator. Zephyr came into the national spotlight when she was barred from addressing the Montana legislature floor by Republicans following her defense against anti-trans legislation. However, a federal judge has since halted the legislation.

Adding athletic prowess to the list is Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner. Her ordeal in Russian detention on fabricated drug charges ended last December, following a nearly 10-month stint, thanks to the negotiation efforts of the Biden-Harris administration. Griner has since been vocal about advocating for releasing wrongfully detained Americans abroad, including Paul Whelan, held in Russia on false espionage charges.

Massachusetts’ first lesbian governor, Maura Healey, also made the list, previously serving as the state’s attorney general and championing LGBTQ+ causes, making the state an oasis for transgender individuals fleeing unfriendly jurisdictions.

The entertainment realm is also represented by iconic gay DJ and drag performer Kevin Aviance joining the roster. The drag superstar, known for his vibrant presence in New York’s club scene during the ’80s, ’90s, and early ’00s, returned to the spotlight following Beyoncé’s sampling of his 1996 dance hit, “Cunty,” on her album Renaissance. Aviance, a hate crime survivor, also spun the decks at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner after-party in Washington, D.C., and was acknowledged by Beyoncé during her tour.

The diverse and inspiring narratives of the “Out 100” honorees underscore the ongoing efforts and strides made within the LGBTQ+ community, reflecting a tapestry of experiences that continue to push the boundaries of acceptance and equality.

Find the complete list of politicians, activists, actors, singers, athletes, entertainers, and more on Out.com.

