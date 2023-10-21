Philadelphia Becomes Sanctuary City for Gender-Affirming Care

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney took a decisive step on Tuesday to fortify the rights of those seeking, receiving, and providing gender-affirming care within the city.



As reported by Philadelphia NBC affiliate WCAU, the Democrat signed Executive Order number 4-23, which bars local government from supplying information or support to any inquiry that aims to punish anyone involved in this type of care in the Philadelphia area. This protection encapsulates both residents and visitors.

“We won’t help those who seek to discriminate against trans people,” Kenney said ahead signing the order, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

This move by Kenney is seen in a broader light of supporting LGBTQ+ issues, an agenda that the city has been pushing forth since the onset of this administration. It resonates well against the grim backdrop of increasing restrictions on transgender healthcare enacted by GOP-led states across the country. The executive order comes at a critical time, especially when some medical providers withdraw services related to gender-affirming care.

The decree significantly positions Philadelphia alongside a growing list of cities stepping up to shield transgender individuals from punitive legislative measures. This is poignant given Philadelphia’s rich history of LGBTQ+ activism and its recognition as one of the most accepting cities for LGBTQ+ individuals in the United States.

Pittsburg and New York City have issued similar orders.

According to the mayor’s office statement, “More than 60,000 Philadelphians identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer.”

In expressing the city’s long-standing commitment to LGBTQ+ concerns, Kenney said, “Since the start of this administration, we have focused on advocating for LGBTQIA+ issues in all areas of City government.”