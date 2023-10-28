Scroll To Top
News

Pulse Shooting Museum Plans Scrapped by Foundation

Pulse Shooting Museum Plans Scrapped by Foundation

Pulse nightclub site
Shutterstock

The news comes only days after the city of Orlando announced it would try to buy the location of the nightclub site.

A foundation formed to raise money for a museum at the Pulse nightclub shooting site announced Friday it will abandon those plans.

The onePULSE Foundation in Orlando confirmed to WFTV it will forgo plans for a permanent museum.

“After careful consideration regarding the scope of our proposed projects, including conversations with victims’ families, survivors, and the local community, as well as unforeseen challenges, the onePULSE Foundation Board of Trustees has decided it is no longer feasible to move forward with the plan to develop a museum,” Earl Crittenden, onePULSE Foundation board chair, said in a statement.

The decision came days after the city of Orlando decided to make a $2 million offer to buy the nightclub site from owner Barbara Poma.

It also ended months of chaos after a public breakup between the foundation and Poma, who founded the nonprofit after the 2016 shooting. Poma said the foundation’s mission would be to create a permanent memorial at the site.

The Pulse shooting remains the deadliest attack on LGBTQ+ people in U.S. history. Shooter Omar Mateen entered the club on Latin Night, June 12, 2016, and killed 49 people, most of them Latino or queer.

Poma founded the nightclub, opening it in 2004 in honor of a brother, John, who died of AIDS complications. Many survivors and family members of those killed in the attack have blamed poor safety measures at the club for preventing some from escaping and blocking police from easily accessing the building.

The relationship between Poma and the foundation devolved recently, and the two parted ways. The foundation for years intended to buy the site from Poma, but in financial disclosures it discovered she had already been paid a substantial sum from insurance for her losses.

“The onePULSE Foundation Board of Trustees found it no longer appropriate to pay the Pomas for the nightclub property after recently discovering that insurance proceeds paid off debt for the nightclub and asked for a full donation from them and their business partner, Michael Panaggio,” onePulse Foundation spokesperson Scott Bowman told the Orlando NBC affiliate.

The city now plans to buy the land from Poma. Notably, the $2 million offer is less than a sum Poma rejected months after the shooting.

Survivors of the attack have increasingly been publicly at odds with the onePulse Foundation, which has announced little progress on a memorial over its seven-year existence.

“Pulse and the Poma legacy has always been about how to flip a profit!” said Christopher Hansen, a survivor of the attack. “She even sold the club to here LLC for $100, so where exactly is that in the media for her wanting to ensure something happens for our community in honoring those affected by her place of business that was full of illegal violations, renovations, and entrepreneurship?”

Poma told WESH in Orlando this summer that she and her husband were willing to donate their share of the land to the foundation but that a business partner was not interested in doing so.

The onePULSE Foundation still lists the creation of a museum as a project on its website.

The foundation opened an interim memorial on the site several years ago. City officials intend to set up a monument to victims but not a museum.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedThe Pulse ShootingFlorida
OrlandoPulsePulse ShootingCity of Orlandoflorida
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel Promotion

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Man with hate symbols on his vest
News

KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ+ Activists — Police Let Them Go

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories