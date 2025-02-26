Tennessee drag ban will stay as SCOTUS refuses to hear case, but artists 'refuse to be silenced'

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear a lawsuit challenging Tennessee's drag ban, leaving in place an appeals court ruling upholding the law.

The state's controversial Adult Entertainment Act, passed in 2023, prohibits “adult cabaret entertainment” on public property or in any location where minors could view it. The law defines such entertainment as performances that are “adult-oriented” and “harmful to minors,” including acts by topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, and “male or female impersonators.”

Friends of George’s Inc., a Memphis-based theater group known for its drag performances, filed a lawsuit against the AEA, arguing that the ban is overly broad and vague, and effectively criminalizes their performances.The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the legal challenge in Julyy, claiming that the plaintiffs did not have standing to sue. The decision reversed a lower court’s ruling that had declared the law unconstitutional.

A separate lawsuit against the ban is still ongoing, brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Blount County Pride. Organizers filed the suit after District Attorney General Ryan Desmond threatened to prosecute anyone violating the law during a 2023 Pride festival.

Friends of George’s denounced the Supreme Court's ruling in a statement, maintaining that "this ruling does not define us — we do. And we refuse to be silenced."