Scroll To Top
News

Tennessee drag ban will stay as SCOTUS refuses to hear case, but artists 'refuse to be silenced'

drag queens performing
Galdric PS/shutterstock

Two drag queens performing onstage

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear a lawsuit challenging Tennessee's drag ban, but a separate suit is still ongoing.

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear a lawsuit challenging Tennessee's drag ban, leaving in place an appeals court ruling upholding the law.

The state's controversial Adult Entertainment Act, passed in 2023, prohibits “adult cabaret entertainment” on public property or in any location where minors could view it. Thelaw defines such entertainment as performances that are “adult-oriented” and “harmful to minors,” including acts by topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, and “male or female impersonators.”

Friends of George’s Inc., a Memphis-based theater group known for its drag performances, filed a lawsuit against the AEA, arguing that the ban is overly broad and vague, and effectively criminalizes their performances.The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the legal challenge in Julyy, claiming that the plaintiffs did not have standing to sue. The decision reversed a lower court’s ruling that had declared the law unconstitutional.

A separate lawsuit against the ban is still ongoing, brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Blount County Pride. Organizers filed the suit after District Attorney General Ryan Desmond threatened to prosecute anyone violating the law during a 2023 Pride festival.

Friends of George’s denounced the Supreme Court's ruling in a statement, maintaining that "this ruling does not define us — we do. And we refuse to be silenced."

"Friends of George’s Theatre Company will continue exercising our First Amendment right — bringing inclusive, joyful art to our community while raising thousands for charities that uphold dignity and respect for all," the group said. "Oppression is nothing new to the LGBTQ+ community. Every attempt to silence us has only made us louder, stronger, and more relentless. This moment is no different."

"To our trans siblings who have led this fight from the start — you are not alone. Your courage fuels us. Your struggle is our struggle. We stand with you," they continued. "To every performer, artist, and activist — keep using your voice, your craft, your presence. Every soapbox is sacred, and we will not step off it. To our supporters, friends, and allies — this fight is bigger than us. It’s about life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness — for everyone. We will resist with joy, art, and the unshakable belief that laughter is defiance."

From Your Site Articles
NewsDragLawNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedPoliticsTennessee
adult entertainment actblount countyfirst amendmentfriends of george'samerican civil liberties unionappeals courtblount county pridedrag artistsdrag bandrag queensdrag showsfemale impersonatorsfreedom of expressionfreedom of speechharmful to minorslawsuitmale impersonatorsrulingryan desmondsupreme courttennesseelaw
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 15 major companies caved to the far right and stopped DEI programs

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio