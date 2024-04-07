Uganda used the U.S. Supreme Court's anti-abortion ruling to outlaw being LGBTQ+

Uganda's highest court upheld a law criminalizing same-sex relationships earlier this week, using an anti-abortion ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court as precedent.

Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023 (AHA23) punishes individuals who engage in same-sex sexual relations with prison sentences of up to 20 years, making certain instances punishable by death. The nation's highest court rejected a petition to overturn the law on Wednesday, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson decision in their ruling.



“In coming to its decision, the Constitutional Court considered ... the recent developments in the human rights jurisprudence including the decision of the US Supreme Court in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization ... where the Court considered the nation’s history and traditions, as well as the dictates of democracy and rule of law, to over-rule the broader right to individual autonomy," the justices wrote.