Donald Trump Declares He’d Be Dictator ‘On Day One’ if Reelected

In a remarkable moment during a Tuesday Fox News town hall in Iowa, former President Donald Trump explicitly promised an authoritarian approach to his potential presidency, stating he would not abuse power “except for day one” if reelected.



During the event, hosted by pundit Sean Hannity in Davenport, Trump was pressed on whether he would abuse presidential power for revenge against political opponents.

“Except for day one,” Trump said, responding to Hannity’s question with chuckles and eventually cheers from the studio audience.

“I want to close the border, and I want to drill, drill, drill,” he added.

Hannity tried to recover from the alarming statement when the Republican frontrunner interjected.

“I love this guy,” he said, referring to Hannity, “He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said:’ No, no, no. Other than day one.’ We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.”

The exchange has sent shockwaves across the political spectrum.

These comments have quickly drawn criticism from various quarters, including President Joe Biden’s campaign.

“Donald Trump has been telling us exactly what he will do if he’s reelected, and tonight, he said he will be a dictator on day one. Americans should believe him,” Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the Biden-Harris campaign manager, responded in a statement, according to Reuters.

Trump’s remarks come amidst a backdrop of increasing polarization and debates about the state of democracy in the United States. His language, including recently likening some of his opponents to “vermin” and vowing retribution against those he sees as his adversaries, has alarmed both Democrats and some Republicans.

Despite the uproar, Trump maintains a wide lead in the polls over his GOP opponents. With the Iowa caucuses approaching on January 15, his statements could further galvanize his base or alienate moderate voters.

His readiness to embrace a dictatorial stance, even if only rhetorically and for a day, poses questions about the nature of his leadership and its potential impact on the country’s democratic institutions.