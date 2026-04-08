After a day of worldwide alarm, President Trump announced a two-week ceasefire in Iran just 90 minutes before a deadline he had set for mass bombing in the country. We have the latest on the pause, as well as the growing number of Democrats calling for Trump's removal under the 25th Amendment. Plus, Rachel Maddow has a warning about what the escalating war could mean for the U.S.

Could gay Trump official Ric Grenell be hopping out of the Kennedy Center frying pan and into a Russian fire? There are new reports this week that he's expressed interest in becoming the U.S. ambassador to Russia — which, of course, is not a friendly place for LGBTQ+ people.

Also today: The Tennessee librarian fired over LGBTQ+ children's books has seen a surge of donations, and columnist Josh Ackley has a response to the controversial Wall Street Journal piece about "normal gays."

Until next time,

The Advocate team

Trump halts Iran strikes ‘for two weeks’ at last minute, claims ceasefire Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Iowa can enforce previously blocked ‘don’t say gay’ law, appeals court rules Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Supreme Court’s conversion therapy ruling is being misunderstood Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images