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donald trump gestures to his head
National

Urgent 25th Amendment calls grow after Trump threatens mass destruction of Iran's civilization

Calls for removal are escalating as the president’s violent language blurs the line between attacking Iran’s government and committing genocide against its people.

kim reynolds smiling and holding up a finger
States

Iowa can enforce previously blocked ‘don’t say gay’ law, appeals court rules

The decision means schools can restrict certain books and LGBTQ+ topics in class while courts continue to weigh the law’s constitutionality.

Split image of protest signs reading “My Body My Choice” and “Trans Rights Are Human Rights” at demonstrations
Opinion

Attacks on abortion and gender-affirming care are inextricably linked

Opinion: Lawmakers are using the same tactics, including criminalization, surveillance, and restrictions on young people to limit access to both abortion and gender-affirming care, write state policy experts with the National LGBTQ Task Force and the Guttmacher Institute.

demonstrators holding protect lgbtq families and conversion therapy hurts kids hurts families hurts faith signs
National

The Supreme Court’s conversion therapy ruling is being misunderstood

The justices focused on how the law was written, not the science behind conversion therapy. But the impact could still be significant.

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