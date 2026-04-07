Rachel Maddow warns U.S. is ‘breaking’ as Trump escalates Iran war

The night before President Donald Trump warned that “a whole civilization” would die if Iran does not comply with U.S. demands, award-winning MS NOW host Rachel Maddow delivered a blunt assessment of the country’s readiness.

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On The Rachel Maddow Show Monday night, Maddow argued that the United States is entering a period of heightened global conflict while key government systems have been weakened, in some cases dismantled, under Trump’s leadership.

Her warning followed a weekend of escalating rhetoric from the president, including a profanity-laced Truth Social post threatening Iranian infrastructure and demanding action over the Strait of Hormuz. By Monday, Maddow’s focus was less on the language itself than on what she described as a growing gap between the administration’s posture and the government’s actual capacity.

She began with public health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, long the federal government’s central lab for complex disease tracking, has halted some diagnostic testing after staffing losses, according to notices cited on air.

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“Under Donald Trump, the United States federal government has now stopped diagnostic testing for rabies [and] for mpox,” Maddow said. “Remember the mpox or monkeypox outbreak that was so scary? They’ve stopped testing for that. “

In prior comments to The Advocate, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, who led the White House response to mpox, cautioned that weakening federal infrastructure risks blinding the country to emerging outbreaks. He emphasized that testing and surveillance are not abstract systems but the front line of response, particularly for diseases that can spread quickly through vulnerable communities.

Daskalakis told The Advocate that the lesson of the mpox outbreak was clear: rapid testing, coordinated data, and federal leadership are what allow officials to contain a virus before it spirals out of control. Undermining those systems, he warned, makes it harder to detect outbreaks early and respond effectively.

Maddow then turned to national security, offering what she described as another example of institutional strain. The federal government has formally designated a recent breach of FBI systems as a “major cyber incident,” a classification under federal law that signals potential harm to national security and requires notification to Congress within seven days.

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According to reporting she cited, the intrusion, attributed to China, involved sensitive surveillance data stored on FBI systems and may represent a significant counterintelligence breach. The designation is also supposed to trigger a coordinated interagency response across the federal government. But, Maddow noted, “it is unclear whether that has happened, or if the hack has since been contained.”

Those concerns come as the administration has previously cut or eliminated parts of the government’s cybersecurity and counter-disinformation infrastructure. Maddow pointed specifically to the shutdown of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center, which tracked foreign influence campaigns.

The issue has taken on added urgency following reports that FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal accounts were compromised. As The Advocate recently reported, online speculation centered on a username tied to Patel and his alma mater, the University of Richmond. The broader concern, Maddow suggested, is systemic.

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“Maybe we shouldn’t have dismantled all of our cyber expertise as a government,” she said.

That same theme carried into her assessment of the escalating conflict with Iran. Trump has repeatedly claimed Iran lacks the capacity to challenge U.S. air power. Maddow contrasted that with reports of American aircraft losses and casualties.“When he says Iran can’t shoot down our planes,” she said, “what does he think has happened when they shoot down our planes?”

On Friday, two U.S. pilots flying an F-15 were shot down over Iranian territory in recent days and survived on the ground, with one of them surviving for nearly 48 hours before being recovered in a high-risk rescue operation. U.S. officials said the airman evaded capture while injured and was ultimately retrieved by coordinated search-and-rescue teams. Maddow pointed to the incident as further evidence that the administration’s public claims about Iran’s limited capabilities are at odds with events already unfolding.

Maddow pointed to instability inside the Department of Defense, where multiple senior leaders have been removed or replaced in recent weeks. The result, she argued, is a military being asked to operate in a volatile environment while its leadership structure is in flux.

“And now we’re into the wartime part of it,” she said. “They are breaking all of it. And now we are seeing what it’s like for them to wage what is turning into a major war with a government and a military that they have broken.”

Watch Rachel Maddow discuss the Iran war amid Donald Trump's demonstrated incompetence below.