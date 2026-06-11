We're only 11 days into Pride Month, but Delaware is putting on a show!

Audience Editor Edgar Ramirez back in your inbox on this Thursday, looking at making some travel plans to The First State to get in on the fun.

As conservative lawmakers across the country target transgender rights and revisit long-settled questions about LGBTQ+ equality, Christopher Wiggins has the latest on how Delaware has moved in the opposite direction: On Tuesday, Gov. Matt Meyer, a Democrat, signed legislation modernizing the state's parentage laws, expanding legal protections for children and families formed through assisted reproduction, surrogacy, donor conception, and other paths to parenthood commonly used by LGBTQ+ people.

And although LGBTQ+ advocates championed the legislation, supporters repeatedly stressed that its benefits extend far beyond queer families. So, a win-win for all.

The legislation was signed the same day Delaware's lone Rep. Sarah McBride attended the Equality PAC's National Pride Gala in Washington, D.C. (with Christopher giving us the scoop from the scene), and shortly after became more iconic on social media.

Happy Pride indeed, Nancy!

Keep on celebrating, folks, and I'll see you next time.

Delaware strengthens legal protections for LGBTQ+ families as other states move the opposite way Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Doctors ask judge to halt Trump policy targeting trans people living with HIV Herve Amami / Shutterstock