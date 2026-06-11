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hakeem jeffries
National

Hakeem Jeffries vows that House Democrats will stand with trans Americans ‘always and forever’

The House Democratic leader used Equality PAC's National Pride Gala to promise support for trans Americans as the Trump administration escalates attacks on LGBTQ+ rights.

department of justice
National

Federal judge declines to block DOJ efforts nationwide to obtain trans youth medical records

The ruling leaves hospitals to challenge DOJ subpoenas individually as the administration continues investigating providers of gender-affirming care for minors.

protect trans youth sign and lake taylor senior high school exterior
News

Virginia school accused of failing to protect trans teen from planned attack

Tatiana Blount says Norfolk school officials ignored repeated warnings and denied requests for protection before a violent attack left her with permanent injuries.

Nancy Mace
Culture

The internet has turned Rep. Nancy Mace's humiliating election loss into comedy gold

The MAGA politician managed to get last place in the gubernatorial primary, an embarrassing loss the internet won't let her forget.

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