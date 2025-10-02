➡️ In today's lead story, Virginia Republican lieutenant governor nominee John Reid is facing mounting political pressure after a report tied him to a Tumblr blog that reposted Nazi-themed pornography.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk is calling for a boycott against Netflix for daring to feature LGBTQ+ characters. Independent reporter Erin Reed has the latest.
Columnist John Casey reflects on the government shutdown and previous standoffs with Republicans over the decades, and we take a look at how LGBTQ History Month began.
On a lighter note, "Pillion" star Alexander Skarsgård is getting some attention for a remark he made about his dating habits during a film festival interview.
It’s not the first time the gay former radio host has been accused of posting questionable online content.
Musk's posts have been seen by tens of millions of users, and many conservatives are now attempting to force Netflix into a removal of LGBTQ+ content.
Opinion: Democrats have been here before, and history demands that they hold the line, writes John Casey.
The 'Pillion' star's comment is raising eyebrows and hopes across the internet.
