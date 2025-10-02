➡️ In today's lead story, Virginia Republican lieutenant governor nominee John Reid is facing mounting political pressure after a report tied him to a Tumblr blog that reposted Nazi-themed pornography.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is calling for a boycott against Netflix for daring to feature LGBTQ+ characters. Independent reporter Erin Reed has the latest.

Columnist John Casey reflects on the government shutdown and previous standoffs with Republicans over the decades, and we take a look at how LGBTQ History Month began.

On a lighter note, "Pillion" star Alexander Skarsgård is getting some attention for a remark he made about his dating habits during a film festival interview.

‼️ Are you an aspiring journalist who wants to work with The Advocate? We're looking for the next generation of queer and trans storytellers to participate in the Future of Queer Media Fellowship. Applications are open now until Oct. 31. Learn more at advocate.com/fellowship

Until tomorrow,



Christine Linnell

Social media manager, The Advocate

Virginia Democrats call for Republican John Reid to exit lieutenant governor race in Nazi porn scandal Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images It’s not the first time the gay former radio host has been accused of posting questionable online content.

Elon Musk leads campaign to force Netflix to remove shows with trans characters Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock; Courtesy Netflix Musk's posts have been seen by tens of millions of users, and many conservatives are now attempting to force Netflix into a removal of LGBTQ+ content.

Did Alexander Skarsgård just casually come out? lev radin/Shutterstock The 'Pillion' star's comment is raising eyebrows and hopes across the internet.

Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Can we count on you to support LGBTQ+ journalism? Your valued gift will help continue our legacy — at a critical time in our history.