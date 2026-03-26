Project 2025 is a massive success with ICE in airports, civil rights eroding & elections in flux

Project 2025 is not a future scenario. It is already unfolding, visible in the quiet failures and the louder substitutions that are beginning to define daily life. What we are watching is not the collapse of government, but its reconfiguration, as the systems meant to serve people weaken while the systems built to monitor, track, and control them become more visible, more coordinated, and more difficult to question.

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That shift has moved into airports, one of the most routine and widely shared spaces in American life. A recent case at San Francisco International Airport made that visible in a way that is difficult to dismiss. A woman and her nine-year-old daughter were identified before they ever reached their gate, flagged through passenger data, and located by federal agents inside the terminal. She was detained in public, in front of her child, and deported within days.

What made that possible was not only the presence of enforcement but the coordination behind it. The Transportation Security Administration had access to the passenger list. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had access to the enforcement authority. Information moved between them before the woman ever arrived at the airport, turning what most people still experience as a civilian system into an enforcement mechanism that operates in advance of the individual it is acting on.

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This is how structural change happens in practice. Not through a single declaration, but through the alignment of systems that already exist, each operating within its own mandate, each individually defensible, and together capable of producing outcomes that feel very different from the world people believe they are moving through.

At the same time, other parts of that world are being reshaped in ways that reinforce the same direction of travel. The federal government is advancing legislation that would require documentary proof of citizenship to vote, creating new barriers that fall hardest on the same communities already navigating legal and economic precarity. Courts are weighing decisions that could further weaken voting protections. Policies restricting reproductive care, targeting transgender people, and encouraging surveillance between neighbors are spreading across the country, each framed as a discrete issue, but together forming a pattern that is increasingly difficult to separate from the broader question of who is allowed to participate fully in public life.

The role of enforcement within that pattern is becoming clearer, not only as a matter of immigration policy, but as a question of proximity. How close the state is permitted to get to your body, your identity, your movement, and what it can take from you once you are within reach.

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Imagine being a woman in Georgia, navigating a system that has narrowed her medical choices to almost nothing, and finding herself not only a patient but a suspect, her body treated as evidence and her private decision recast as a crime. Or imagine standing on a public street, recording what is happening around you, and finding yourself restrained, searched, and entered into a database you did not consent to, your identity reduced to data points that can be stored, matched, and acted on long after the moment has passed.

For some people, this is already the lived reality of a system in which the boundaries between governance and enforcement are no longer clearly defined. The state does not need to announce a new order if it can operate one in practice, case by case, interaction by interaction, until the pattern becomes difficult to ignore.

I was in lower Manhattan on September 11, working in the financial district a few blocks from the World Trade Center. We saw the planes hit, and then we were among the people running north along the island, trying to understand what had just happened. For a time, everything felt suspended. No one knew what would follow.

For people who lived through the last time this country reorganized itself around fear, the pattern is difficult to ignore. What is different now is not only the scale, but the level of integration, as systems that once operated in parallel begin to converge around a more fundamental question of identity: who is legible to the state, who can be verified, and who cannot.

That question is already being tested in ways that extend far beyond immigration enforcement. Efforts to require documentary proof of citizenship to vote, to restrict access to gender affirming care, and to standardize how identity is recorded and recognized across agencies are not separate debates so much as variations on the same underlying shift. The more those systems align, the more power they hold, not only to monitor movement, but to define the terms under which a person is recognized at all.

For trans people, that pressure is already visible: the growing gap between lived identity and the documents required to move through institutions without friction, and the increasing risk that a mismatch between the two can trigger scrutiny, denial, or worse. What is being built is not only a system that tracks where you go, but one that determines whether you are allowed to exist within it on your own terms.

For an increasing number of people, that future is already here. The question is how much longer it will be treated as someone else’s problem.

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