Oregon federal immigration agents shoot two more people

In a startling escalation of federal enforcement that underscores a growing national crisis, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents shot two people in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon, ABC News reports.

The circumstances of the shootings near East Burnside Street and 141st Avenue remain unclear, and officials have not released the conditions or identities of those wounded. The episode marks the latest flashpoint in a widening pattern of lethal force by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and related federal agencies on American soil.

The incident comes one day after Jonathan Ross, an ICE agent in Minneapolis, fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, poet, and mother of three, during an aggressive immigration operation that left her wife devastated. The incident has roiled the city. Good’s killing, captured on video and widely circulated online, triggered protests, political condemnation, and urgent demands for federal accountability.

President Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Vice President JD Vance have falsely claimed that the agent who shot Good was being attacked and that she posed a terrorist threat. Video footage and witness accounts directly contradict those assertions.

The Portland shootings have already drawn reaction from the far right. MAGA darling Kyle Rittenhouse, who in 2020 shot and killed two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was later charged and acquitted, and has since become a right-wing media figure, wrote on X, “BREAKING NEWS: Two people just shot by ICE in Portland, Oregon… Looks like Portland, OR is jumping on the FAFO train kicked off on Portland Avenue in Minneapolis.”’

The FBI Portland field office confirmed on X that it is investigating the incident.

This story is developing.