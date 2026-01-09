Skip to content
Oregon federal immigration agents shoot two more people

The conditions of those who were shot are unknown.

border patrol agents

One day after an ICE agent killed a Minneapolis woman, two people in Portland, Oregon got shot by Border Patrol agents.

Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images)

In a startling escalation of federal enforcement that underscores a growing national crisis, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents shot two people in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon, ABC News reports.

The circumstances of the shootings near East Burnside Street and 141st Avenue remain unclear, and officials have not released the conditions or identities of those wounded. The episode marks the latest flashpoint in a widening pattern of lethal force by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and related federal agencies on American soil.

The incident comes one day after Jonathan Ross, an ICE agent in Minneapolis, fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, poet, and mother of three, during an aggressive immigration operation that left her wife devastated. The incident has roiled the city. Good’s killing, captured on video and widely circulated online, triggered protests, political condemnation, and urgent demands for federal accountability.

President Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Vice President JD Vance have falsely claimed that the agent who shot Good was being attacked and that she posed a terrorist threat. Video footage and witness accounts directly contradict those assertions.

The Portland shootings have already drawn reaction from the far right. MAGA darling Kyle Rittenhouse, who in 2020 shot and killed two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was later charged and acquitted, and has since become a right-wing media figure, wrote on X, “BREAKING NEWS: Two people just shot by ICE in Portland, Oregon… Looks like Portland, OR is jumping on the FAFO train kicked off on Portland Avenue in Minneapolis.”’

The FBI Portland field office confirmed on X that it is investigating the incident.

This story is developing.

breaking news customs and border patrol department of homeland security donald trump jd vance jonathan ross kristi noem minneapolis oregon portland renee nicole good

Video shows ICE officer Jonathan Ross shooting Renee Nicole Good in her car during incident in Minneapolis.
News

ICE officer who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis has been identified

Thirty-seven-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by the agent, who had been assigned to the Enforcement and Removal Operations special response team.

David Duchovny, Tom Daley, and Andrew Scott.​
Arts & Entertainment

The 15 hottest male celebrities wearing Speedos in pop culture history

All hail the banana hammock!

Two men smile at eachother
Sexual Health

Gays share the gayest thing straight guys have done with them — and it’s wild

From the oh-so-steamy to the incredibly sweet, gay men are spilling their stories.

Kristen Stewart Jodie Foster
Arts & Entertainment

Jodie Foster loved being 'stuck in a closet' with 'mini-me' Kristen Stewart in 'Panic Room'

"We seemed so alike. We had the same haircut!" Foster says of working with Stewart in the 2002 thriller.

Feds freeze Minnesota officials out of probe around killing of Renee Nicole Good

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Lev Radin/Shutterstock
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is solely leading the investigation into the death of Renee Nicole Good, freezing out the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a move that Gov. Tim Walz says will make it difficult to get a fair outcome. Keep Reading →

Vigil for Renee Nicole Good becomes a call to action against ICE

Thousands gathered at Portland Avenue near 34th Street in south Minneapolis to honor the life of Renee Good, who was killed by an ICE officer

Thousands gathered at Portland Avenue near 34th Street in south Minneapolis to honor the life of Renee Good, who was killed by an ICE officer Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Photo by Nicole Neri/Minnesota Reformer
This article originally appeared on the Minnesota Reformer. Keep Reading →

Transgender D.C. nonprofit founder Ruby Corado fears Trump-era prison ahead of sentencing hearing

ruby corado

Ruby Corado is the founder of the now-defunct LGBTQ+ nonprofit Casa Ruby in Washington, D.C.

Linda Davidson / The Washington Post via Getty Images
Attorneys for Ruby Corado, the founder of the now-defunct Washington, D.C., LGBTQ+ nonprofit Casa Ruby, are urging a federal judge to sentence her to time served, arguing that incarceration would expose the transgender advocate to extraordinary danger, even as federal prosecutors press for nearly three years behind bars. Keep Reading →

The Advocate is again nominated for a GLAAD Media Award as Outstanding Magazine

The cast of Hacks at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards

The cast of 'Hacks' at the 2025 GLAAD Media Awards. From left: Megan Stalter, Joshua Jackson, Johnny Sibilly, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Hannah Einbinder, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis, and Paul W. Downs. 'Hacks' won for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2025 and is nominated this year.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GLAAD
The Advocate is nominated for Outstanding Magazine — Overall Coverage in the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Nominations were announced Wednesday. Keep Reading →

Petition calling on Kennedy Center donors to suspend funding nears 100,000 signatures

Kennedy Center
Kennedy Center
Jon Bilous/Shutterstock
Sponsors of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., are facing a petition calling to suspend funding amid Donald Trump's takeover. Keep Reading →
