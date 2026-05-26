Trump's FCC is eyeing warnings for trans TV content. Rights groups are pushing back

For decades, LGBTQ + Americans fought to be visible on television screens that either erased them entirely or treated them as punchlines, predators, or cautionary tales. Now, a coalition of more than 40 civil rights, free expression, and LGBTQ+ advocacy groups says the federal government is flirting with reviving that history in a new form. This time, the government wants to put warning labels on shows that include transgender and nonbinary people.

In a joint filing submitted Friday to the Federal Communications Commission, organizations including GLAAD , Human Rights Campaign , PEN America, PFLAG National , Lambda Legal, and others, warned that a recent FCC inquiry into television ratings could pave the way for government-backed stigmatization of LGBTQ+ representation on screen.

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On April 22, the FCC issued a public notice asking whether existing television ratings should include alerts for “transgender and gender non-binary programming” or for “the discussion or promotion of gender identity themes.” The notice asks whether such content should “be rated differently or contain relevant descriptions so that parents can make informed decisions.”

Critics see it as part of a widening campaign by the Trump administration and its allies to pressure cultural institutions, media companies, universities, libraries, and corporations into narrowing public visibility for LGBTQ+ people, especially transgender Americans.

The organizations behind the filing argued that the proposal does not merely tweak television ratings but risks framing LGBTQ+ identity itself as inherently suspect or inappropriate for general audiences.

“Together, we affirm that depictions of LGBTQI+ identities, including specifically transgender and non-binary identities, belong in our television programs,” the coalition wrote. “We believe that all people — including all LGBTQI+ youth — deserve to see themselves represented in the media. And we also believe that parents and guardians, not government regulators, should be the ones deciding what their children are able to watch.”

The filing warned that any requirement to flag transgender or nonbinary characters with special advisories would establish what the groups describe as a discriminatory precedent with echoes of earlier moral panic campaigns targeting marginalized communities in media.

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“Content warnings that specifically single out LGBTQI+ people, including transgender and non-binary people, or mentions of gender identity on screen are unnecessary, unhelpful, and discriminatory,” the organizations wrote. “They do not serve to inform parents or guardians; they serve to further a strategic political agenda that has targeted a minority for exclusion from public view.”

The coalition added that “requiring a content warning based solely on the identity of a character establishes a dangerous precedent, and one with a troubling historical context.”

Advocacy groups backing the comment point to a growing list of FCC actions under the Trump administration that they argue have pressured broadcasters and entertainment giants into “anticipatory obedience,” from investigations into diversity programs to scrutiny of late-night programming and news coverage.

The FCC does not directly control television ratings. Those standards are managed by the TV Oversight Management Board, an industry coalition formed in the late 1990s that oversees the familiar age-based ratings system used across broadcast, cable, and streaming television.

But LGBTQ+ advocates say the government’s involvement sends a chilling message.

“The FCC does not set TV ratings, but under this administration, the FCC has repeatedly tried to control what Americans can see on their own televisions. This government overreach is dangerous and a threat to our community and our democracy,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “LGBTQ+ people and their families deserve to see their lives represented in the media they watch. And media companies must have the freedom to create programming that appeals to their viewers and subscribers without interference from a government pursuing its own anti-LGBTQ+ political agenda.”

Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, added, “The Trump administration does not get to use the FCC to try and erase us simply because they want to pretend to live in a world where we don’t exist. This is a brazen form of political interference that will hurt the ability of all people to appreciate, understand, and learn about the world and people around them.”

PEN America, which has spent years tracking book bans and censorship campaigns in schools and libraries, argued that the proposed ratings discussion represents an expansion of those cultural battles into television and entertainment.

“The FCC is trying to take the tactics of censorship from our libraries to our living rooms,” said Jonathan Friedman of PEN America. “Proposing a kind of ‘warning label’ for LGBTQ content on TV is a means to silence and seclude LGBTQ stories and characters.”

The FCC will continue accepting reply comments on the proposal through June 22.