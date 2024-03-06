Libs of TikTok celebrates while supporters rage after John Fetterman pulls support for Philly LGBTQ+ center (exclusive)

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman, a Democrat, was embroiled in controversy over his withdrawal of support for funding an LGBTQ+ organization called the William Way LGBTQ+ Community Center. This incident, initially perceived as a setback for LGBTQ+ advocacy, took an unexpected turn, with Fetterman indicating that a letter was sent on his behalf without his knowledge and later clarifying his position to The Advocate amid claims of victory from right-wing extremists.



Those far-right individuals, led by Chaya Raichik and Libs of TikTok, targeted on Tuesday a congressional-directed funding project in Pennsylvania that supports the LGBTQ+ community with a variety of programming.

“BREAKING: The Senate Appropriations Committee released a spending bill which is being voted on tomorrow,” Libs of TikTok wrote. “It includes $1M of your tax dollars to go towards renovating an LGBTQ Center in PA which boasts rooms to try BDSM and s*x f*tishes and hosts BDSM and s*x k*nk parties. There’s even a k*nk party happening there this weekend! @SenBobCasey and @SenFettermanPA are the ones who requested this funding. Absolutely sick that our tax dollars would fund this!”

The post seems to reference a public kink event that is hosted by an outside organization at the LGBTQ+ center.

Hours after the tweet, Libs of TikTok celebrated an apparent reversal by the Pennsylvania Democrat, circulating a letter he sent to the chairperson of a Senate Appropriations Committee subcommittee.

“BREAKING: John Fetterman has rescinded his support to use taxpayer funds for the LGBTQ center which hosts s*x parties after Libs of TikTok Exposé,” Libs of TikTok claimed.

Included beneath the text was a copy of Fetterman’s March 5 letter.

“After further review, I am writing to withdraw my support and request the removal of the below Fiscal Year 2024 Congressionally Directed Spending project included in the Senate Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies appropriations bill,” the letter signed by Fetterman read.

Fetterman explained the situation in a statement to The Advocate.

Fetterman highlighted his support for the William Way LGBT Community Center in Philadelphia and the strategic considerations behind the funding withdrawal. “The William Way LGBT Community Center has been doing critical work in Philadelphia for decades. I do not believe that we should penalize this center based on events that are entirely legal among consenting adults,” Fetterman asserted.

The Advocate has reached out to the William Way LGBT Community Center about its programming and how it works with third-party organizers.

He explained a predicament faced by his office in the appropriations process: “Unfortunately, at the 11th hour, my staff was made aware that funding for William Way, which was in the bill because I championed it, would not pass in the FY24 appropriations process.” He described the withdrawal as a tactical move to avoid a more significant defeat, promising continued support for the center. “This is not the end of this fight, and I am going to fight for William Way to secure their funding in the FY25 appropriations process,” he pledged while expressing his frustration over the influence exerted by the Libs of TikTok account.

“I’m new here, but I wasn’t aware that Democratic values and priorities are dictated by Libs of TikTok,” he added.

Chaya Raichik and followers of the Libs of TikTok account have celebrated the withdrawal of funding as a victory, mischaracterizing the center’s activities and the nature of the financing. “We just got the Senate to remove an earmark from the Omnibus for taxpayer-funded sx knk f*tish parties. This only happened because of X,” boasted the account.

However, questions remain about whether Fetterman knew that staff had sent a letter on his behalf. An hour before sending The Advocate his statement, Business Insider’s Bryan Metzger reported further comments from Fetterman, with whom the journalist spoke, emphasizing the senator’s surprise and opposition to the withdrawal, seemingly made without his full endorsement.

“[Fetterman] tells me he does NOT support withdrawing the $1 million in federal funding for the William Way LGBT Center, and that the decision was made by his staff,” Metzger wrote.

“I did not support that document,” Fetterman reportedly told Metzger.

According to the journalist, Fetterman was “horrified” upon learning about the decision and questioned the relevance of the Libs of TikTok’s opinions on the matter.

“[Who] cares what the Libs of Tiktok has to say about that?” Fetterman reportedly added.

In the midst of the unfolding controversy, Sen. Bob Casey’s office also issued a statement shedding light on his decision-making process.

“Senator Casey has been a leader and ally in the fight to protect LGBTQ rights in the U.S. Senate and will continue to support the LGBTQ community in the Commonwealth. He believes that consenting adults have the right to do whatever they want in their free time, but these types of appropriations projects warrant the highest level of scrutiny on behalf of taxpayers,” the spokesperson toldBusiness Insider.

The spokesperson said the decision to withdraw funding support came “when new information about the third-party use of the facility emerged.”

Last summer, when Republicans stripped funding from several appropriations bills, Fetterman joined other Democrats in denouncing the tactic.

“Republicans in the House voted to strip funding from two LGBTQ Centers in Pennsylvania BECAUSE they were LGBTQ centers. They *literally* struck all programs with the letters “L G B T and Q” This is just flat out, mask-off bigotry,” he wrote.