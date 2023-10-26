Kyrsten Sinema Unfazed by Re-election Prospects, 'Can Do Anything,' According to New Book

Arizona’s Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is seemingly undeterred by her re-election prospects, attributing to herself a significant role in safeguarding the Senate, according to a new book Romney: A Reckoning.

The book, penned by reporter McKay Coppins, recounts an exchange between Sinema and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, where Sinema expresses confidence in her opportunities beyond the Senate, hinting at potential board positions or a tenure as a college president, Insider reports.



"I don't care. I can go on any board I want to. I can be a college president. I can do anything," Sinema said, according to the book. "I saved the Senate filibuster by myself. I saved the Senate by myself. That's good enough for me."

One of Sinema's aides said that Coppins' passage in the book may have been misinterpreted.

"Private conversations are easily misconstrued and mistaken during the game of telephone," Hannah Hurley told Insider in a statement. "When asked about whether she was concerned that her stance on the filibuster could endanger her reelection changes, Kyrsten stated what she has stated for years now; she is not worried about winning the next election, and instead she is laser-focused on her ability and the Senate's ability to deliver lasting results for our country."

The disclosure comes amidst a challenging re-election scenario for Sinema, whose shift from Democrat to independent has stirred some discord among her former party members. Her bipartisan ethos has been a mixed bag, attracting commendation and criticism, marking her a distinct entity in the current political scenario.

The documented discourse between Sinema and Romney also exposes their mutual sentiments of estrangement within their respective parties, alongside a shared dedication to upholding their perceived truths against party pressures.

"Sinema affectionately nicknamed Romney 'trouble,'" Coppins wrote in the book, according to Insider.

Particularly on filibuster and key legislative fronts, Sinema’s stance parallels Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who also opposed the dilution of the filibuster.

As the 2024 election approaches, Arizona’s political scene is heating up with anticipated challenges from Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego and former ultra-MAGA Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. The evolving narrative not only underlines Sinema’s unique political voyage but also echoes broader dialogues on bipartisanship, party allegiance, and the electoral fallout for those who defy party lines.