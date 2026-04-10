Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Donald Trump posts gruesome murder video to Truth Social

The hard to watch video shows a man brutally beating a woman to death with a hammer.

donald trump grimacing at the press briefing lectern

The United States President Donald Trump holds a Press Conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington DC, United States.

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Thursday night posted an uncensored video of a woman being beaten to death with a hammer on his Truth Social account, using the graphic killing to advance his immigration agenda.

In the 7:49 p.m. post, Trump shared a 20-second surveillance clip, too graphic to republish, showing the fatal April 3 attack outside a Fort Myers, Florida, gas station. The video depicts the killing of Nilufa Easmin, a gas station clerk and mother, who authorities say was attacked by Rolbert Joachin, a 40-year-old Haitian man charged with murder and held without bond.

Trump acknowledged the brutality of the footage even as he amplified it to millions of followers.

“I don’t recommend you watch this tape, because it is so terrible,” Trump wrote. But he said he felt “an obligation to put it up so that people can see what Democrats are protecting,” framing the homicide as evidence for ending Temporary Protected Status protections for Haitians and attacking former President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats, and federal judges.

Related: Trump tries to smear Renee Good and her wife for ICE killing

Related: Trump Jr. falsely blames 'radical transgender movement' for Melissa Hortman assassination

The White House did not immediately explain why the president chose to distribute explicit homicide footage from an active murder case or whether staff reviewed the post before publication.

Political commentator Johnny Palmadessa, a gay journalist with the MeidasTouch network, expressed shock at the video.

"He is not okay," Palmadessa said of Trump.

In a press release about the incident, the Department of Homeland Security blamed the last administration for the murder.

“This illegal alien barbarically hit this woman in the head multiple times with a hammer. This heinous murderer was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. Not only did the Biden administration release him into the country, but they then gave him Temporary Protected Status. Their reckless immigration policies cost this woman her life,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said.

Related: A federal judge is forcing the Trump administration to answer for Renee Good’s killing

Trump has long highlighted crimes involving undocumented immigrants to argue for harsher border restrictions, but Thursday’s post crossed into new territory.

Most major social media platforms limit graphic violent imagery under policies designed to reduce the spread of extreme content, though enforcement often includes warning labels or newsworthiness exceptions rather than automatic removal. Truth Social, the platform majority-owned by Trump through Trump Media & Technology Group, also formally prohibits “content that depicts violence or threat of violence” under its community guidelines, but it has faced repeated scrutiny over uneven enforcement and a lighter-touch moderation approach than those of larger mainstream networks.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

melania trump approaching a lectern flanked by u.s. flags
National

Melania Trump blindsides White House aides with unexpected leap into Epstein scandal

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” the first lady said

A group of diverse young adults standing together and smiling, with a red HIV awareness ribbon displayed nearby
Opinion

Beyond awareness: How youth leadership is reshaping the HIV response

Awareness isn’t enough. This National Youth HIV & AIDS Awareness Day, it’s time to put power in young people’s hands.

people protesting holding a sign that says only bigots ban books, only racists ban history
National

Day of Silence marks 30 years as anti-LGBTQ+ school battles intensify nationwide

A student-led protest turned national movement enters its fourth decade amid renewed attacks on LGBTQ+ youth, proving that even silence can speak volumes.

renee good photo held in a frame by a protester
National

A federal judge is forcing the Trump administration to answer for Renee Good’s killing

After months of secrecy, the Trump administration must turn over body-camera footage, witness interviews, and investigative files tied to the Minneapolis killing.

More For You

Trump halts Iran strikes ‘for two weeks’ at last minute, claims ceasefire

donald trump at press briefing lectern

The United States President Donald Trump holds a Press Conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington DC, United States.

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
President Donald Trump said Tuesday evening that he would suspend U.S. military strikes on Iran for two weeks, announcing the pause less than 90 minutes before an 8 p.m. Eastern deadline he had set for mass bombing in the country. Keep Reading →

Urgent 25th Amendment calls grow after Trump threatens mass destruction of Iran's civilization

donald trump gestures to his head

President Donald Trump mimics an Iranian protester being shot, while he conducts a news conference about the war in Iran in the White House briefing room on Monday, April 6, 2026.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
A growing number of congressional Democrats are urging Vice President JD Vance and members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office after the president threatened catastrophic destruction in Iran. Keep Reading →

Trump’s gay ‘special envoy’ Ric Grenell eyes ambassador to Russia position

ric grenell smiling

Former President of the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees Richard Grenell speaks with ousted U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi during an event at the Kennedy Center on August 13, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for “special missions,” has expressed interest in becoming the U.S. ambassador to Russia, according to a Daily Mail report citing sources familiar with internal discussions. Keep Reading →

Rachel Maddow warns U.S. is ‘breaking’ as Trump escalates Iran war

rachel maddow

Rachel Maddow warns that the Trump administration is breaking the country as the president ramps up his war with Iran.

MS NOW/YouTube
The night before President Donald Trump warned that “a whole civilization” would die if Iran does not comply with U.S. demands, award-winning MS NOW host Rachel Maddow delivered a blunt assessment of the country’s readiness. Keep Reading →

Donald Trump threatens genocide in Iran: ‘A whole civilization will die tonight’

Donald Trump in the white house press briefing room

President Donald Trump conducts a news conference in the White House briefing room about the war in Iran on Monday, April 6, 2026.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
President Donald Trump said Tuesday morning that “a whole civilization will die tonight,” escalating his rhetoric against Iran as the United States increases pressure on Tehran. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved