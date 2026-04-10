Donald Trump posts gruesome murder video to Truth Social

President Donald Trump on Thursday night posted an uncensored video of a woman being beaten to death with a hammer on his Truth Social account, using the graphic killing to advance his immigration agenda.

In the 7:49 p.m. post, Trump shared a 20-second surveillance clip, too graphic to republish, showing the fatal April 3 attack outside a Fort Myers, Florida, gas station. The video depicts the killing of Nilufa Easmin, a gas station clerk and mother, who authorities say was attacked by Rolbert Joachin, a 40-year-old Haitian man charged with murder and held without bond.

Trump acknowledged the brutality of the footage even as he amplified it to millions of followers.

“I don’t recommend you watch this tape, because it is so terrible,” Trump wrote. But he said he felt “an obligation to put it up so that people can see what Democrats are protecting,” framing the homicide as evidence for ending Temporary Protected Status protections for Haitians and attacking former President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats, and federal judges.

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The White House did not immediately explain why the president chose to distribute explicit homicide footage from an active murder case or whether staff reviewed the post before publication.

Political commentator Johnny Palmadessa, a gay journalist with the MeidasTouch network, expressed shock at the video.

"He is not okay," Palmadessa said of Trump.

In a press release about the incident, the Department of Homeland Security blamed the last administration for the murder.

“This illegal alien barbarically hit this woman in the head multiple times with a hammer. This heinous murderer was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. Not only did the Biden administration release him into the country, but they then gave him Temporary Protected Status. Their reckless immigration policies cost this woman her life,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said.

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Trump has long highlighted crimes involving undocumented immigrants to argue for harsher border restrictions, but Thursday’s post crossed into new territory.

Most major social media platforms limit graphic violent imagery under policies designed to reduce the spread of extreme content, though enforcement often includes warning labels or newsworthiness exceptions rather than automatic removal. Truth Social, the platform majority-owned by Trump through Trump Media & Technology Group, also formally prohibits “content that depicts violence or threat of violence” under its community guidelines, but it has faced repeated scrutiny over uneven enforcement and a lighter-touch moderation approach than those of larger mainstream networks.