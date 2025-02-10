Scroll To Top
Politics

Pete Buttigieg and Dana Nessel, out gay and lesbian politicians, lead in early Senate poll

Dana Nessel Pete Buttigieg
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Eli Wilson/Shutterstock

Left: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel during the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

Right: Pete Buttigieg at a high school in Arlington, VA on February 23, 2020.

Out gay former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and out lesbian Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel are Michigan's leading candidates in an early U.S. Senate primary poll.

Out gay former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and out lesbian Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel are the leading candidates in an early U.S. Senate primary poll.

A large majority of Democratic primary voters (77 percent) have a positive view of Buttigieg for the competitive Senate seat, according to a survey from Blueprint Polling via Semafor. Nessel is a close second, earning favorability from 72 percent of voters. The next closest candidate was Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist with 45 percent.

About 40 percent of Democratic primary voters said they would vote for Buttigieg, and 16 percent said they would vote for Nessel. Around 30 percent were undecided. If Buttigieg decided not to run, 39 percent said they would vote for Nessel and 9 percent said they would vote for Gilchrist, whereas 37 percent said they were undecided.

Current Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, 66, unexpectedly announced last month that he will not be seeking a third term, citing a desire to “pass the torch.” His decision opens up a critical Senate seat in a battleground state.

Buttigieg is now “taking a serious look” at entering the race, Axios reported at the time, and two sources familiar with the former secretary confirmed to the Detroit Free Pressthat he is heavily considering it, with one saying, “Pete’s looking into all of his options and figuring out how he can best continue to serve.” Democrats in Michigan are also reportedly looking at Buttigieg as a potential candidate to replace Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer when her second term is over in 2026.

Nessel is the the highest-ranking out LGBTQ+ elected official in Michigan. She became the state's first out gay Attorney General in 2019, and is a former criminal prosecutor and civil rights attorney who helped win the landmark court case overturning the state's ban on marriage equality, DeBoer v. Snyder. The case was eventually consolidated with Ohio's Obergefell v. Hodges as well as cases from Kentucky and Tennessee, then heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, resulting in the 2015 marriage equality ruling.

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
