Scroll To Top
Politics

Rachel Maddow roasts Trump VP pick JD Vance with his own words

Rachel Maddow roasts Trump VP candidate JD Vance on MSNBC with his own words
via MSNBC

The lesbian MSNBC host showed the audience how Vance went from never Trump to blind Trump worship in a few years.

Cwnewser

On MSNBC Monday evening,Rachel Maddow exposedOhioRepublican U.S. Sen. JD Vance’s journey from a vehement Trump critic to the former president’s official vice-presidential nominee. Maddow’s detailed examination painted a vivid picture of a politician whose transformation raises critical questions for theLGBTQ+ community and the broader American electorate.

Vance, 39, built his early career on outspoken criticism of Trump. As a venture capitalist and author of the popular book-turned-movie Hillbilly Elligy, he emerged as a “never Trump” figure, condemning Trump in the strongest terms. Maddow featured clips from 2016, where Vance unabashedly labeled Trump a “total fraud” and expressed his inability to support him. He contemplated voting for Hillary Clinton or writing in his dog’s name rather than backing Trump, sentiments he shared publicly and unequivocally.

Maddow included Vance’s belief in the testimonies of Trump’s accusers, such as E. Jean Carroll, a writer who Trump sexually abused inNew York City decades ago, according to a civil court judgment by a jury. Vance previously indicated that he believed Carroll over Trump. His critique extended to a New York Times op-ed, where he described Trump as “unfit for our nation’s highest office” and likened him to other controversial political figures in history. His rhetoric was scathing, calling Trump a “monster,” “moral disaster,” and “cultural heroin.” He even wrote to a former roommate, saying he goes “back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like [Richard] Nixon or that he is America’s Hitler.”

After an assassination attempt on Trump at aPennsylvania rally on Saturday, Vance dialed up the contentious rhetoric, accusing PresidentJoe Biden of causing the shooting attack. Vance attributed the violence toDemocratic criticism, claiming it “led directly” to the attack.

Maddow highlighted the irony and opportunism in Vance’s newfound support for Trump. The man who once couldn’t “stomach Trump” now stands beside him on the Republican ticket, a shift that raises serious questions about political integrity and expediency, she pointed out.

Vance’s legislative history further contextualizes his transformation. He introduced the Protect Children’s Innocence Act to criminalize medical professionals providing gender-affirming care to minors and has consistently opposed marriage equality, reproductive rights, and LGBTQ+ protections. His rhetoric often includes calling advocates for LGBTQ+ education “groomers” and framing opposition to LGBTQ+ rights as “parents’ rights.”

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo FeedMediaNewsPoliticiansRepublican Party
2024 electiondonald trumpgopjd vanceohiopennsylvaniapoliticiansrachel maddowrepublican party
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio