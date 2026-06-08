Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Activists mark 45 years since the start of the AIDS crisis with rally against Trump's health cuts

Participants marched to the Stonewall Inn and staged a die-in to protest cuts that undermine HIV treatment, prevention, housing, and health care programs.

An attendee carries a candle at a New York City AIDS vigil and rally on June 5, 2026.
An attendee carries a candle at a New York City AIDS vigil and rally on June 5, 2026.
Photography by Alexander Sargent, courtesy of the New York City AIDS Memorial © 2026 New York City AIDS Memorial

Hundreds of people brought candles to New York City’s historic Christopher Street on Friday afternoon for a vigil marking 45 years since the first reported cases of AIDS and protesting cuts to HIV care and public health programs under President Donald Trump.

The New York City AIDS Memorial partnered with numerous health and advocacy groups for a vigil and march through the historic heart of LGBTQ+ New York, ending at the Stonewall Inn. Forty-five years prior, on June 5, 1981, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first reported five cases of an unknown disease eventually identified as AIDS.

“The New York City AIDS Memorial was built as a place for commemoration, but also as a place for action,” Dave Harper, the memorial’s executive director, told The Advocate. “It’s very appropriate that those two things are converging here today.”

Related: AIDS Walk New York raises $1.7M this year: ‘I’m going to walk until there is a cure’

Vigil participants stage a die-in on New York City's Christopher Street, just outside the Stonewall Inn. Vigil participants stage a die-in on New York City's Christopher Street, just outside the Stonewall Inn. Photography by Alexander Sargent, courtesy of the New York City AIDS Memorial © 2026 New York City AIDS Memorial

Advocates warned that reductions to Medicaid and other safety net programs in the 2025 budget bill dubbed by Republicans as the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” could undermine access to HIV prevention, treatment, housing, and health care for vulnerable communities.

“Those cuts include a ton of cuts to programs that impact people with HIV and AIDS. But they are impacting way more than just that,” Harper said. “Medicaid cuts across the board. Rural hospitals closing. All kinds of preventative treatment gone. Housing for people living with AIDS gone. Ryan White funding gutted.”

The vigil and rally were co-hosted by groups focused on HIV advocacy, the LGBTQ+ community, and civil rights, including ACT UP, Housing Works, PrEP4All, Callen-Lorde, Rise and Resist, Treatment Action Group, Citizen Action of New York, Defend Public Health-NY, Metro New York Health Care for All, and Physicians for a National Health Program.

People gather around a sign that reads "45 years later AIDS is ongoing." The New York City AIDS Memorial hosted a vigil June 5 commemorating 45 years since the AIDS epidemic was first reported in the United States. Photography by Alexander Sargent, courtesy of the New York City AIDS Memorial © 2026 New York City AIDS Memorial

Several health officials and LGBTQ+ advocates delivered remarks during the demonstration, including actress and drag artist Peppermint, actor Javier Muñoz, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis of Callen-Lorde, Dr. Oni Blackstock of the consulting firm Health Justice, and UNAIDS liaison Vinay Saldanha.

“I’m grateful for the progress that we’ve made, in large part because of many of the people that I believe are standing in front of us right now,” Peppermint said in a speech at the vigil. “It is so important that everyone else who can hear this message understands that they have to show up. You may not be HIV-positive. You may not ever even think about HIV. … But if you are a human being, you need health care. It is essential.”

Friday’s vigil was part of a broader activist campaign called Seven Days in June, a week of grassroots activism and demonstrations across the country from June 1 to 7, aimed at urging lawmakers to stop cutting public health programs and increase their funding. The effort was organized by longtime AIDS activist and AIDS Memorial Quilt creator Cleve Jones.

Related: AIDS Memorial Quilt displayed at White House for the first time

Two people hold up a large sign with a red ribbon that reads: "Save HIV funding." Friday's candelight vigil was also a protest opposing cuts to health and HIV funding under President Donald Trump. Photography by Alexander Sargent, courtesy of the New York City AIDS Memorial © 2026 New York City AIDS Memorial

The demonstration ended with a die-in on Christopher Street, where participants lay down in the roadway for a moment of silence. The protest tactic was adopted in the 1980s by AIDS activists seeking to illustrate the human toll of the epidemic and has since become a hallmark of HIV-related demonstrations.

According to advocates, Friday’s vigil commemorated lives lost to HIV and AIDS while drawing connections between the movement's past battles and current fights over health care access.

“The big lesson of HIV/AIDS activism is that everybody needs health care, not just some people,” Benjamin Heim Shepard, a member of ACT UP New York, told The Advocate. “Everybody needs health care. Everybody needs prevention. Everybody needs treatment. That’s sort of been the underlying moral message of AIDS activism from the very beginning.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

virginia activists for marriage equality holding vote yes on the freedom to marry signs
States

Virginia is asking voters to finish the work of marriage equality

Twenty years after voters approved a constitutional prohibition on same-sex marriage, voters will decide whether to replace it with an explicit guarantee.

People rally in New York City's Union Square on Feb. 8, 2025 to support transgender youth and gender-affirming care.
Transgender Health

City-run gender-affirming care clinic for trans patients coming to New York City

The planned clinic comes as hospitals face mounting federal pressure over gender-affirming care.

sign pointing to federal prison and state prison
National

Court rules Trump can’t move transgender women to men’s prisons

The judge's order keeps 14 incarcerated women in their current placements after the court found evidence of serious safety risks.

Hunter Biden
Culture

Hunter Biden found the perfect way to break MAGA’s brains online

President Joe Biden's son has been posting on social media nonstop for more than a week, using honesty and self-deprecating humor to roast the right.

More For You

The pursuit continues: Why an HIV vaccine still matters

Scientist working in the laboratory

Scientist working in the laboratory

Sanjeri/Getty Images
Forty-five years into the HIV epidemic, the pursuit of a safe and effective preventive HIV vaccine remains as important as ever. Scientists conducting the research, community members serving as clinical trial volunteers, the Community Advisory Boards (CABs) helping to guide the science, and advocates fighting for sustained funding all continue working toward one of the movement’s most urgent and enduring goals: a safe and effective preventive HIV vaccine. Keep Reading →

Federal appeals court unexpectedly reverses itself, reviving challenge to Pentagon HIV policy

u.s. military recruiting station in times square

The U.S. Army Times Square Recruiting Station, serving as a joint-service office for Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine recruiting, is seen after the U.S. Army raised its maximum enlistment age to 42 for the Regular Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve, in New York City, United States on April 24, 2026.

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images
A federal appeals court has revived a major challenge to the U.S. military’s HIV enlistment ban, reopening a closely watched case that could determine whether people living with HIV can continue to be categorically barred from serving. Keep Reading →

How to find an HIV-competent healthcare provider, according to advocates

How to find an HIV-competent healthcare provider, according to advocates
Finding the right treatment protocol when you’re newly diagnosed with HIV almost always begins with finding the right healthcare provider and care team. While there have been numerous advancements in HIV prevention and treatment in the last few decades, it’s crucial to find a healthcare team that understands the nuances of your diagnosis as well as what’s available to you. In this episode of The Talk, advocates shared their insights on the path to finding a doctor who’s right to guide you through your treatment journey. Keep Reading →

AIDS Walk New York raises $1.7M this year: ‘I’m going to walk until there is a cure’

A person in a yellow "volunteer" shirt waves a crowd of walkers through a park.

A volunteer guides participants through Central Park during AIDS Walk New York on April 17, 2026.

Jack Walker/The Advocate
Maureen McNamara has participated in AIDS Walk New York since the walkathon began 41 years ago. In the 1980s, McNamara watched the AIDS epidemic claim the lives of friends and community members in New York. For her, trekking through Manhattan each year has become an act of remembering. Keep Reading →

Newly diagnosed with HIV? Advocates share their best advice for seeking treatment

Deshaun Armbrister smiling while seated on a couch

Deshaun Armbrister shares advice for those with a new HIV diagnosis in this episode of The Talk.

Stuart Sox / equalpride
Considering treatment options can feel like an overwhelming process for many people newly diagnosed with HIV. That being said, as medicine has advanced over the years, there are more options for people living with HIV to manage their care and explore multiple avenues of medicine. In this episode of The Talk, advocates share examples from their own experiences with treatment. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved