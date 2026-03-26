Idaho Senate Republicans rush toward passing transgender bathroom criminalization bill

The Idaho Senate is poised to vote as soon as Thursday evening on a bill that would criminalize transgender people for using bathrooms aligned with their gender identity, advancing legislation that has already cleared the state House.

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At a committee hearing on Monday, senators allotted just 22 minutes for public testimony and heard from five speakers, three opposed to the bill and two in favor, despite far broader interest. According to Idaho advocate Nikson Mathews, 327 people had registered their positions ahead of the hearing, including 279 in opposition and 48 in support.

The imbalance did not alter the outcome. The committee voted to send the bill to the Senate floor with a “do pass” recommendation, a procedural step that advances the measure and signals support from the chamber’s Republican majority, even if it does not bind lawmakers to vote for it.

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“More than anything, it shows that they aren’t taking public or law enforcement comment seriously,” Mathews said, noting that the recommendation becomes part of the official record when the bill is introduced for debate.

The legislation, House Bill 752, would make it a crime for a person to “knowingly and willfully” enter a restroom or changing facility that does not align with their sex assigned at birth in government buildings and places of public accommodation.

A first violation would be punishable by up to one year in jail. A second conviction within five years could be charged as a felony, carrying a potential sentence of up to five years in prison.

The structure is deliberate. It begins with a misdemeanor and builds toward a felony, transforming what might once have been framed as a question of access into one of criminal liability. The law does not hinge on misconduct; it hinges on presence.

In an op-ed for The Advocate, Mathews, who is a transgender man, described the lived reality such laws produce as an impossible, everyday calculation, whether to risk arrest by entering a restroom that aligns with one’s identity or risk confrontation and potential violence by using one that does not. “Do I feel like going to jail, or do I feel like being attacked?” they wrote.

Law enforcement groups say the bill would be difficult, if not impossible, to enforce in practice. Organizations, including the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police and the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, have opposed the measure, warning that it would put officers in the position of having to determine a person’s “biological sex” or assess whether someone meets the law’s exception for being in “dire need," the Idaho State Journal reports.

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The Idaho Sheriff’s Association urged lawmakers to require that someone suspected of violating the law first be asked to leave before police are called. Lawmakers declined to add that provision.

The bill includes exceptions for emergency response, medical care, or situations in which no alternative facility is available. But critics, including law enforcement groups, say those carve-outs introduce subjective judgments that would fall to officers in the field.

Following the committee vote, the bill was placed on the Senate calendar, making it eligible for consideration by the full chamber. As of Thursday afternoon, lawmakers were one bill away from taking it up, then paused proceedings until 3 p.m. Pacific time, Mathews said. Unless the agenda is reordered or extended by amendments, debate and a vote are expected later in the evening.

Committee hearings are typically the primary venue for public input. Time limits are common. More than 80 percent of those who registered opposed the bill, according to Mathews. The committee advanced it anyway.

The proposal is part of a broader legislative push in Idaho that has accelerated in recent years. Lawmakers have restricted bathroom access in schools and are now extending those policies into criminal law. In recent days, they have also advanced legislation targeting Pride flags on government property and proposals critics say could force the outing of transgender students.

If approved by the Senate, the bill would head to the governor’s desk.