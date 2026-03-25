Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Arrested for repainting erased Dallas Pride crosswalks, Texas man says he’d do it again

Mason Whiteside was detained for spray painting the walkways that had been removed by city officials earlier.

A man holds a sign with a rainbow that says A promise of God, not a symbol of PRIDE as a road crew works to scrub rainbow colored crosswalk bars off intersections.

Road crews remove a rainbow crosswalk in Oak Lawn, a historically LGBTQ+ neighborhood of Dallas, on March 23, 2026.

Angela Piazza/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images

A Texas man was arrested Tuesday after using chalk and spray paint to reapply rainbow patterns to Dallas crosswalks where they had been removed.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Dallas city crews began removing street art honoring LGBTQ+ Pride and the Black Lives Matter movement this week, in compliance with a state mandate. Last October, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, ordered the Texas Department of Transportation to remove symbols of political ideology from the state’s streets.

That has included rainbow walkways painted in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride, and street art commemorating the Black Lives Matter movement. For months, the removals have been a source of local pushback, especially in historically LGBTQ+ neighborhoods like Oak Lawn in Dallas.

Earlier this week, after police officers noticed Mason Whiteside spray-painting, they took him to a jail in Dallas County for an unrelated, years-old traffic violation, The Dallas Morning News reported. He paid to be released on Wednesday morning.

Related: Overnight standoff over Houston’s rainbow crosswalks ends with arrests

Related: Dallas destroys rainbow crosswalks under Texas mandate

“This isn’t the Dallas that I came to love,” Whiteside told The News. “How much longer until it’s not just crosswalks? Until they take our spaces, our actual spaces? There are a series of dominoes that could fall.”

Dallas is one of several cities across the United States to remove street art created in support of LGBTQ+ rights and racial justice.

Last March, street crews in D.C. removed a Black Lives Matter street mural that Mayor Muriel Bowser had promised in 2021 would be permanent, following pressure from the Trump administration.

Florida transportation officials issued a statewide mandate to remove rainbow crosswalks in all cities last year. Last July, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy alleged that rainbow crosswalks posed a safety hazard by distracting drivers.

President Donald Trump and Republican state leaders have broadly threatened to revoke federal and state funding toward cities that do not comply with these removals. In Dallas, transportation officials gave cities and counties just 30 days to remove street art or risk the “withholding or denial of state and federal road funding,” Abbott said last October.

Related: Florida man arrested for defacing Pride intersection painted to honor Pulse nightclub victims

For LGBTQ+ residents, the removal of symbols of LGBTQ+ Pride has been both concerning and a cause for action. Whiteside, who is queer, told The News he would repaint the crosswalks again, given the opportunity.

“Every single time they try to take it away,” Whiteside said, “I’m going to put it right back.”

This article was written as part of the Future of Queer Media fellowship program at The Advocate, which is underwritten by a generous gift from Morrison Media Group. The program helps support the next generation of LGBTQ+ journalists.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

A white building with red roofing sits in a sunny lawn.
News

Feminist magazine tours campuses with talks on race and gender, taking a page from Turning Point USA

As states restrict how identity is taught, Lux is taking conversations on feminism, race, and queer issues directly to students with help from LGBTQ+ groups.

two women wedding cake topper
States

Kentucky city pays photographer $800,000 in same-sex wedding case

The Alliance Defending Freedom represented Chelsey Nelson, who claimed Louisville ordinance required her to provide services for couples whose love she opposed.

A person adorned with black and white clothing and colorful jewelry lies on the pavement of a street with their eyes closed, holding a hand to their heart.
Advocacy

IN PICTURES: ACT UP New York’s march and die-in outside Palantir

The protest opposed military and ICE spending amid Trump administration health care cuts.

pride flag
States

Idaho Republicans advance bill to impose hefty fines on cities flying Pride flags

Cities like Boise could face mounting daily fines as Republican lawmakers expand efforts to limit LGBTQ+ expression in public spaces.

More For You

Georgia court upholds firing of teacher who read LGBTQ+ book to class

a person holding an inclusive education matters sign

A teacher in Georgia will remain fired after an appeals court supported her termination.

OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images
An appeals court has upheld a decision by a Georgia school district to fire a teacher for reading a book promoting LGBTQ+ tolerance. Keep Reading →

Christian ‘Black Nazi’ Mark Robinson admits to porn obsession he denied while campaigning

mark robinson wiping his forehead during a speech at the faith and freedom conference

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson wipes his brow as he speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
For years, Mark Robinson built a political identity on condemning LGBTQ+ people and warning that American culture had fallen into moral decay. Now, after a scandal that helped sink his campaign for governor, he is speaking out. Keep Reading →

‘I will not comply’: Tennessee librarian refuses to move LGBTQ+ books

a person with a backpack walks through a library.

A librarian in Tennessee has refused to move more than 190 titles involving LGBTQ+ people out of a children's section.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
A Tennessee library director is drawing national support after refusing to relocate LGBTQ+ children’s books, citing the First Amendment. Keep Reading →

Tennessee bill could create public registry of trans residents’ medical info

a patient high-fiving a medical provider while being pushed on a medical stretcher

Tennessee Republicans want to initiate a public registry of transgender people's medical care.

Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images
Tennessee lawmakers advanced a bill that could create a registry of transgender people in the Volunteer State. Keep Reading →

Trans trailblazer Andrea Jenkins on her history-making political career in Minneapolis

Former Minneapolis City Council Member Andrea Jenkins
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Magazine
As a member of the Minneapolis City Council, Andrea Jenkins has made history in a historic time. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved