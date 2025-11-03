NYC mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani makes 1 a.m. surprise campaign stop at gay bar

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani surprised patrons at an LGBTQ+ bar over the weekend when he stopped by their Halloween party to campaign.

The Democratic nominee was met with thunderous cheers and applause when he addressed the crowd at Papi Juice around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Speaking from the DJ booth, he thanked the Brooklyn QTPOC art collective "for creating a space for queer and trans New Yorkers."

"In a city where so much is about struggle, it's so important to have a space for joy," Mamdani said.