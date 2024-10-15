Scroll To Top
Religion

LGBTQ+ Catholics ask Pope Francis to reconsider church ban on gender-affirming care

Pope Francis
Pavel Mikheyev/Shutterstock

A group of LGBTQ+ Catholics and their allies held a private meeting with the Pope over the weekend in which they urged him to reverse the church's stance on transgender health care.

A group of LGBTQ+ Catholics have called on Pope Francis to reverse the church's ban on gender-affirming care and reconsider its views on transgender people.

The group, which also included a nun who works with queer Catholics and a doctor who specializes in gender-affirming care, met with the Pope for a private meeting over the weekend in which they discussed the Vatican's recent declaration on gender transitions.

“I really wanted to share with Pope Francis about the joy that I have being a transgender Catholic person,” Michael Sennett, a transgender man from Boston, told Reuters about the meeting, adding that he spoke on "the joy that I get from hormone replacement therapy and the surgeries that I’ve had that make me feel comfortable in my body."

The meeting transpired about six months after the Vatican released “Dignitas Inifinita” (Infinite Dignity), in which it referred to gender-affirming care as threat to human dignity akin to poverty, abuse, and war. It stated that attempts to deny “the sexual difference between man and woman” should be rejected, adding, “It follows that any sex-change intervention, as a rule, risks threatening the unique dignity the person has received from the moment of conception."

Related: Pope Francis' (Mostly) Complete LGBTQ+ Record: the Good and the Bad

The American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, the World Medical Association, and the World Health Organization all agree that gender-affirming care is evidence-based and medically necessary not just for adults but minors as well.

The Vatican was sharply criticized by LGBTQ+ groups when it released the declaration, particularly over its failure to consult a single transgender person in drafting it. Cynthia Herrick, an endocrinologist from Missouri, said that the group "expressed that as the church makes policies in this area that it’s very important to speak with transgender individuals."

Herrick also said that the Pope “was very receptive” and "listened very empathetically," sharing that "he always wants to focus on the person, the well-being of the person.”

From Your Site Articles
ReligionYahoo FeedNewsTransgenderCatholic ChurchPope FrancisHealth
catholic churchcatholicismdeclarationdignitas inifinitagender-affirming carepope francisprivate meetingthe vaticantransgender catholicstransgender health caretransgender inclusiontransgender peopletransgender rightsreligion
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
EqualPride supports the National LGBTQ Task ForceOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

17 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio