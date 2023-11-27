Scroll To Top
Stonewall

Celebrate LGBTQ+ Excellence: RSVP Now for The Stonewall Inn Brick Awards Gala and Honor Trailblazing Leaders

Dominique Jackson Stonewall Inn
Images: FX Networks; Shutterstock

Join Peppermint, RuPaul's Drag Race star, as she hosts this year's awards gala celebrating LGBTQ+ activists. Dominique Jackson, the 2023 Icon Award honoree, will be recognized for her impactful work, continuing the legacy of Stonewall. Don't miss this empowering evening of celebration and recognition.

Step into history and join us at The Stonewall Inn Brick Awards Gala on December 4th at Racket in New York City. As a symbol of LGBTQ+ activism since the historic 1969 riots, The Stonewall Inn is hosting its inaugural awards gala to honor trailblazing leaders who continue to champion visibility, equality, and open doors for others.

Hosted by the hilarious "Drag Race" star Peppermint, the evening promises riveting performances, including The Dragon Sisters, and features groundbreaking presenters such as Nico Tortorella, Murray Hill, Yuhua Hamasaki, Jeff Hiller, Ian Paget, Lorna Luft, Sam Jay, and more.

This year's honorees include Dominique Jackson (Icon Award) from “Pose”, Dr. Frank Mugisha (Global Activist Award) - a renowned Ugandan LGBTQ human rights advocate, The GenderCool Project (Youth Courage Award), Patrik Gallineaux (Safe Spaces Champion Award) - LGBTQ+ Ambassador for Stoli Group, and Amber Hikes (Community Activist Award) - ACLU’s Deputy Executive Director for Strategy & Culture.

Amidst the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community, this gala stands as a beacon of celebration and strength. Stacy Lentz, CEO of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) and co-owner of The Stonewall Inn, expresses excitement about honoring these activists: “The award recipients continuously give back to the LGBTQ+ community, especially during a time when we need it most. This Gala is a time for us to celebrate our resilience and the activists at the forefront.”

Don't miss out on this historic event, where excellence and resilience take center stage at The Stonewall Inn Brick Awards Gala. Tickets are available for purchase at

stonewallinitiative.org/events. The Stonewall Inn is located in the heart of New York City's Historic Greenwich Village at 53 Christopher St. Please visit thestonewallinnnyc.com and stonewallinitiative.org for more information.

