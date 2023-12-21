Absolutely Devastating: 'What We Do in the Shadows' Is Officially Ending

What We Do in the Shadows is coming to an end, with its upcoming sixth season slated to be its last.

The hit comedy series was created by Jemaine Clement, who co-wrote the 2014 film of the same name with Taika Waititi. Written in mockumentary format, the show follows a group of vampires as they navigate life in present-day Staten Island.

The show stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, and Mark Proksch as the sex-positive vampire roommates Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin, all of whom have queer relations throughout the show. Oh, and they have a gay human familiar, Guillermo, played by Harvey Guillén.

"I love that the writers have created this world from the beginning where their sexuality was never the topic of the conversation. They are who they are. ... They fuck who they want. They fornicate with who they want. It's part of who they are because vampires have no consequences to their actions," Guillén previously told The Advocate.

"What would it be like if we didn't fear being our authentic selves, whether that's sexuality or even doing what you want?" he continued, adding, "Just living life to the fullest and all it has to offer — or living the afterlife for immorality and all it has to offer — is a very great message. It's just the idea that sexuality is fluid."

The series has been nominated for 21 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series. In 2022, it won its first for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes. It also won Best Comedy Series at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.

The fifth season aired in July, and a sixth season has since been confirmed, though it does not yet have a release date. Vulturefirst confirmed Tuesday that the sixth season will be its last. Fans have since taken to social media to express their disappointment.

