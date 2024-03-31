Visit Casa Susanna, a secret house of trans women in the 1960s

©Art Gallery of Ontario, Andrea Susan (attributed to), Susanna by the Casa Susanna sign, Hunter, NY, 1964-1968. Gelatin silver print, 8.3 x 11 cm. Art Gallery of Ontario. 2014/714

Twenty years ago, an incredible discovery was made in a New York flea market. A trove of photos from decades ago was uncovered, depicting a hidden network of gender-nonconforming people living freely and happily. Those images, supplemented with extra photos, as well as excerpts from Transvestia, an early magazine geared towards a trans audience, make up the forthcoming book, Casa Susanna: The Story of the First Trans Network in the United States, 1959-1968.

Curators Isabelle Bonnet and Sophie Hackett serve as authors of the extraordinary tome, which brings to life a daring and jubilant group of individuals lost to time. Casa Susanna was a real home in the Catskills region of New York, where gender rebels and trans women gathered and expressed their identities freely — if only for just a fleeting moment of time.

Take a sneak peek at Casa Susanna, which is available May 28 from Thames & Hudson and features an introduction by University of Arizona gender and women’s studies professor Susan Stryker. Find out more here.