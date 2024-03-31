Scroll To Top
Transgender

Visit Casa Susanna, a secret house of trans women in the 1960s

A house in the Catskill Mountains once served as a refuge of joy and liberation. Now, a new book brings Casa Susanna back to life.

Nbroverman


©Art Gallery of Ontario, Andrea Susan (attributed to), Susanna by the Casa Susanna sign, Hunter, NY, 1964-1968. Gelatin silver print, 8.3 x 11 cm. Art Gallery of Ontario. 2014/714

Twenty years ago, an incredible discovery was made in a New York flea market. A trove of photos from decades ago was uncovered, depicting a hidden network of gender-nonconforming people living freely and happily. Those images, supplemented with extra photos, as well as excerpts from Transvestia, an early magazine geared towards a trans audience, make up the forthcoming book, Casa Susanna: The Story of the First Trans Network in the United States, 1959-1968.

Curators Isabelle Bonnet and Sophie Hackett serve as authors of the extraordinary tome, which brings to life a daring and jubilant group of individuals lost to time. Casa Susanna was a real home in the Catskills region of New York, where gender rebels and trans women gathered and expressed their identities freely — if only for just a fleeting moment of time.

Take a sneak peek at Casa Susanna, which is available May 28 from Thames & Hudson and features an introduction by University of Arizona gender and women’s studies professor Susan Stryker. Find out more here.

©Collection of Cindy Sherman, Anita, Gloria, and Susanna in Susanna and Marie's New York City apartment, 1960-1963.9 × 9 cm. Collection of Cindy Sherman

©Art Gallery of Ontario, Lee in a white dress, Chevalier d'Eon, Hunter, NY, October 1961. 12.1 x 8.3 cm. Art Gallery of Ontario. 2014/721

©Art Gallery of Ontario, Lili on the diving board, Casa Susanna, Hunter, NY, September 1966. 12.8 × 9 cm. Art Gallery of Ontario. 2014/717

©Art Gallery of Ontario, Susanna by the Chevalier d'Eon sign, Hunter, NY, November 1960. 12.6 x 8.9 cm. Art Gallery of Ontario. 2014/884

©Collection of Cindy Sherman, Susanna and two friends on the swing set, Chevalier d’Eon, Hunter, NY, November 1960. 6 × 9 cm. Collection of Cindy Sherman

©Art Gallery of Ontario, Edith Eden, Audrey, Edith and Irene in the front yard, Chevalier d'Eon, Hunter, NY, 1960-1963. Gelatin silver print, 8.8 x 11.2 cm. Art Gallery of Ontario. 2014/785

©Art Gallery of Ontario, Susanna and Felicity in the kitchen, Chevalier d'Eon, Hunter, NY, 1960-1963. 6.4 x 8.4 cm. Art Gallery of Ontario. 2014/751

©Art Gallery of Ontario, Andrea Susan (attributed to), Dinner with Virginia Prince, Gloria, Audrey, Lee, Felicity, and Anita, Halloween at the Chevalier d’Eon, Hunter, NY, October 1961. 8.3 × 12.1 cm.Art Gallery of Ontario. 2014/718

©Collection of Cindy Sherman, Susanna in front of Casa Susanna, Hunter, NY, 1964-1965. 22.5 x 14.5 cm. Collection of Cindy Sherman

©Art Gallery of OntarioAndrea Susan (attributed to), Daphne sitting on a lawn chair with Ann, Susanna and a friend outside, Casa Susanna, Hunter, NY, 1964-1968. 8.9 ×10.8 cm. Art Gallery of Ontario. 2014/820.

©Art Gallery of OntarioAndrea Susan (attributed to), Photo shoot with Lili, Wilma, and friends, Casa Susanna (detail), Hunter, NY, 1964-1967. 8.4 × 10.8 cm. Art Gallery of Ontario. 2014/724

new york transgender day of visibility gender history photography transgender
Nbroverman
Latest Stories

Neal Broverman

Neal Broverman is the Editorial Director, Print of Pride Media, publishers of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, and Plus, spending more than 20 years in journalism. He indulges his interest in transportation and urban planning with regular contributions to Los Angeles magazine, and his work has also appeared in the Los Angeles Times and USA Today. He lives in the City of Angels with his husband, children, and their chiweenie.
