After a mob of hundreds attacked a transgender couple, thousands marched to support them

An alarming attack on a young LGBTQ+ couple has shaken Greece’s second-largest city in the midst of the annual Thessaloniki Documentary Festival.



Footage emerged over the weekend of the incident, in which a group of about 200 people cursed, spat, and threw bottles at two 21-year-old trans people in Aristotelous (Aristotle) Square, the main city square of Thessaloniki.

The attack occurred around 10:30 pm Saturday, according to the Greek Reporter.

The couple sought shelter in a nearby restaurant as they were harassed by the group, which gathered outside the establishment to continue verbally assailing them. When the two left the restaurant, the mob threw bottles at them. Thankfully, neither were physically injured.

Police detained 25 suspects initially, arresting 21 after further questioning. Of those arrested, 11 were minors and 10 were adults, with 12 being foreign nationals. The Thessaloniki Police Directorate's Department for Combating Racist Violence is now handling the case.

Thessaloniki mayor Stelios Angeloudis denounced the attack in a post on Facebook, writing: "We condemn in the most unequivocal and categorical way the vulgar, homophobic attack in the heart of the city that occurred last night. Acceptance is a sign of culture and democracy. In the colorful, inclusive Thessaloniki of respect for diversity there is no room for racist behaviors."