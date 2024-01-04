Scroll To Top
Business

Sex-positive adult toy store employees file for unionization

Good Vibrations San Francisco Polk Street Store
Shutterstock

Workers said they got bad health and safety vibes from Good Vibrations’ management.

Workers at three Bay Area locations of the sex-positive adult toy store Good Vibrations have filed for a union election.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 5 (UFCW 5) said the workers were first motivated to organize after management allegedly mishandled its response to the global pandemic, but later cited workplace health and safety issues as key factors in the drive to unionize.

“The workers were originally motivated to organize after the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated on-the-job safety issues,” UFCW 5 said in a statement released on December 29. “The fight has since expanded to center better wages, job security, and improved health and safety practices in all areas of the workplace.”

Sam Pollack, an employee from the Palo Alto location who is a trans woman of queer experience, told John Ferrannini of the Bay Area Reporter there was a “specific inciting incident” involving an “unnecessary” COVID outbreak amongst employees during the pandemic that drove the workers to organize. Pollack, who is a member of the organizing committee, said UFCW 5 looked like a perfect fit for the workers of Good Vibrations.

“UFCW 5 looked interesting to us because they organize a lot of people in alternative retail, cannabis workers, as well as more mainstream,” Pollack told the Reporter via telephone. “Grocery store workers and pharmacists are organized under this union.”

The local union touts its “diverse group of laborers” on its website, listing “supermarket stockers, retail clerks, food processors, financial professionals, and cannabis cultivators” amongst its members.

Jim Araby, strategic campaigns director at UFCW 5, told the Reporter that safety issues were also a factor in the unionization efforts. He cited unsettling “run-ins with customers” that left some employees feeling unsafe working alone.

Araby said he expects a vote on unionization to take place later next month.

From Your Site Articles
BusinessCaliforniaNon-topicsYahoo Feed
adult toy storebay areacaliforniagood vibrationssexpositiveadulttoystoreunionunionelectionunionization
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio