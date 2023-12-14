Scroll To Top
Yahoo Feed

Pro Hockey Coach Dealt Hefty Suspension for Using Homophobic Slur Against a Referee

American Hockey League Chicago Wolves coach Bob Nardella suspended Homophobic Language Against AHL Referee
Images: chicagowolves.com; Shutterstock

Bob Nardella of the AHL's Chicago Wolves, who was suspended for 10 games, denies using homophobic language.

A coach in the American Hockey League has been suspended 10 games for using homophobic language against a referee.

Head coach of the Chicago Wolves, Bob Nardella, became agitated by a penalty call during the final period of the team's game against the Texas Stars on Saturday. In disputing the call, Nardella allegedly directed an anti-gay slur at a referee, and was given a game misconduct for abuse of officials.

The AHL, which is the primary developmental league for the National Hockey League, announced in a statement Tuesday that Nardella was given a 10 game suspension "as a consequence of his actions," which they claimed included "homophobic language."

“The American Hockey League is committed to building a culture that is safe, inclusive and free from abuse, harassment and all forms of unethical behavior or misconduct,” the league wrote. “During the suspension, Nardella will be permitted to participate in team practices on non-game days; he will be eligible to return to the Wolves bench on Jan. 6.”

Nardella issued a statement Wednesday in which he said that while he regretted losing his temper, he "firmly" denies making a homophobic remark and condemns "all forms of discrimination in hockey.”

"I regret that I did lose my temper and that is not how a coach should act. But I would like to set the record straight that I did not say what I am accused of saying," he said. "I have had the honor of working in and around professional hockey for more than 30 years. In all of those years, I've done my best to make hockey a safe space for everyone involved. The accusations made against me are incredibly upsetting because that is not the type of person I am."

The Chicago Wolves, which are not affiliated with any NHL team, have celebrated LGBTQ+ pride as an organization for several years. The team wrote in their own statement they "do not tolerate derogatory language of any kind on and off the ice."

From Your Site Articles
Yahoo FeedSportsIllinois
chicago wolvesahlamerican hockey leaguebob nardella
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Read Full Bio