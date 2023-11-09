Scroll To Top
Crime

Conservative Anti-LGBTQ+ Politician Shot in Face in Brazen Daytime Assassination Attempt

Alejo Vidal-Quadras Roca Shot Assassination Attempt
Image: Wikipedia

Police suspect a professional hit on Alejo Vidal-Quadras Roca, 78, who is a long-time Spanish politician.

A conservative Spanish politician is in serious but stable condition after he was shot in the face in a brazen assassination attempt on a public sidewalk earlier today.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras Roca, 78, was walking on Núñez de Balboa Street in Madrid around 1:30 p.m. today when he was approached by a man wearing a helmet and coat who had just gotten off a motorcycle, according to the Spanish language El Pais. The man reportedly shot Roca once through the jaw and then escaped on the motorcycle.

Roca was taken to a local hospital where he is conscious and in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are reportedly scouring CCTV surveillance footage to help track and identify the suspect. Police sources privately say they think this was a professional hit that required extensive planning.

Roca has been a leading figure in Spain’s conservative political movement. He was part of the right-wing People’s Party of Catalonia and Vox, and also served as a member of the European Parliament from 1999 to 2014 and First Vice President of the European Parliament from 2004 to 2007.

He's opposed marriage equality in the past.

Roca strongly opposed a new agreement between the socialist government and Catalonian separatists, calling it a cowardly attempt to stay in power by the prime minister.

“The infamous pact between Sánchez and Puigdemont that crushes the rule of law in Spain and ends the separation of powers has already been agreed,” Roca posted to X Twitter. “Our Nation will thus cease to be a liberal democracy and become a totalitarian tyranny. We Spaniards will not allow it.”

CrimeWorldYahoo FeedSpain
alejo vidal-quadras rocaspainvox
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel - Queer Cuts

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio