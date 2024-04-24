Scroll To Top
Crime

Serial killer of gay men in New Orleans released after 46 years in prison

entrance Louisiana State Penitentiary aka Angola nicknamed Alcatraz of the South Angola Plantation The Farm guard house controls compound entry as seen in 2009
msppmoore via wikipedia

Warren Harris Jr. was convicted in the stabbing deaths of three gay men in the 1970s. He was sentenced to life in prison but became eligible for parole under a Louisiana law passed in 2017.

trudestress

A man who murdered three gay men in New Orleans in the 1970s has been paroled after spending 46 years in the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

Warren Harris Jr. was convicted in 1977 of fatally stabbing Jack Savell, Alden Delano, and Ernest Pommier, The Times-Picayune reports. At the age of 16, he was sentenced to three consecutive terms of life in prison. He was acquitted of the murder of a fourth man, Robert Gary.

“Authorities at the time alleged that Harris was a sex worker who committed the murders after having sex with his victims, during a heroin binge that ran for several weeks,” the paper notes. The Times-Picayune reported in 1977 that Harris had a “revulsion of homosexuals.”

The subject did not come up at Harris’s parole hearing last week, but he expressed regret for the killings and said he had been addicted to drugs when he committed the crimes.

“I was in need of money to support that drug, the drugs I was using at the time,” he told the parole board, according to The Times-Picayune. “I became affiliated with some of the victims and was asked to accompany them to their home, and at the time when we entered the home, I robbed and killed those men, and I regret it, and I’m so sorry every day.”

His parole was made possible by a Louisiana law passed in 2017 that makes those who were sentenced to life terms as juveniles eligible for parole after serving 25 years. The law was enacted after the U.S. Supreme Court issued two rulings that determined sentences of life without parole for juveniles were unconstitutional except for “the rare juvenile offender whose crime reflects irreparable corruption.” About 120 of the state's 297 so-called juvenile lifers have been paroled under the law.

The parole board voted 2-1 to grant Harris his release. Board member Curtis Fremin Jr., who cast the deciding vote, said Harris had committed “a very horrific crime,” but added, “I do feel that you’ve done all you can do at Angola.”

Board member Steve Prator, who voted against Harris’s release, said Harris was like someone who quits smoking after they develop cancer. “They still have the cancer,” he said. “They still have to pay the price for what they did.”

The third member, Jerrie Ledoux, told Harris, “I believe that you’re ready for the streets.”

Harris had completed a GED, the equivalent of a high school diploma, and had not been subject to any major discipline for the past seven years. He will have mandatory drug testing twice a month for the first six months after his release and will be under state supervision for the remainder of his life.

“During my years of incarceration, guilty feelings have gripped me deeply,” he said at the hearing. “My guilt has motivated me to call out to God, asking for his help for change within myself. My prayer had been answered. God allowed me to reevaluate my life and set me out on a positive course. I’ve become a server giving my time and the very little resources that I have helping those who cannot help themselves.”

No relatives of the victims appeared at the hearing or submitted a statement, The Times-Picayune reports. The New Orleans Police Department opposed Harris’s release, but the Orleans Parish district attorney did not take a position.

CrimeYahoo Feed
louisianamurderdrug abuselouisiana state penitentiarynew orleanswarren harris jr.
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio