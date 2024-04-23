Scroll To Top
Crime

Donald Trump tried to subpoena Stormy Daniels at an NYC gay bar — Here's how she responded

Donald Trump speaking Stormy Daniels press conference 3 Dollar Bill queer nightclub Brooklyn NYC gay bar
Shutterstock; ©2024 Google Maps Data

Donald Trump's legal team is accused of trying (and failing) to "intimidate" Daniels during her appearance at a popular Brooklyn gay bar.

Former President Donald Trump's legal team apparently tried (and failed) to subpoena Stormy Daniels during her appearance at a popular Brooklyn gay bar.

The revelation came during the former president's ongoing hush money trial, in which Daniels is slated to testify. The case involves a $130,000 payment she received in 2016 from Michael Cohen, a former Trump lawyer, who is accused of attempting to prevent her from speaking about her sexual encounters with Trump several years prior.

While Daniels was at a screening of her new documentary Stormy at 3 Dollar Bill nightclub, a process server for the Trump team attempted to serve her an order for information related to the film, which involves her experience with the former president. Dominic DellaPorte wrote in court filings via The Associated Press that he could not deliver the papers to Daniels as she entered the bar, and instead had to “leave them at her feet."

“I stated she was served as I identified her and explained to her what the documents were,” he said. “She did not acknowledge me and kept walking inside the venue, and she had no expression on her face.”

Trump's lawyers included in their filing a photo that DellaPorte took at the event of Daniels walking away from him, and asked Judge Juan M. Merchan to force the actor to comply. They are demanding in part to know how much Daniels was financially compensated for the film, if any.

Daniels’ lawyer, Clark Brewster, said in a letter to Merchan obtained by the outlet that not only was the request not relevant to the ongoing trial, but that they never actually received the documents. He said that the subpoena, which Daniels was allegedly given on the night before the trial, is an “unwarranted fishing expedition” that "appears calculated to cause harassment and/or intimidation of a lay witness."

Stormy follows Daniels' career in the adult entertainment industry, as well as how she navigated her newfound fame after news of her links to the former president broke. The film is available for streaming on Peacock.

From Your Site Articles
CrimeLawArts & EntertainmentYahoo FeedPoliticiansDonald TrumpPolitics
3 dollar billbrooklynclark brewsterdocumentarydominic dellaportedonald trumpgay barhush money trialintimidationjuan m merchanmichael cohennew yorknew york citypeacockstormystormy danielssubpoenawitnesspeople
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio