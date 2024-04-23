Donald Trump tried to subpoena Stormy Daniels at an NYC gay bar — Here's how she responded

Former President Donald Trump's legal team apparently tried (and failed) to subpoena Stormy Daniels during her appearance at a popular Brooklyn gay bar.

The revelation came during the former president's ongoing hush money trial, in which Daniels is slated to testify. The case involves a $130,000 payment she received in 2016 from Michael Cohen, a former Trump lawyer, who is accused of attempting to prevent her from speaking about her sexual encounters with Trump several years prior.

While Daniels was at a screening of her new documentary Stormy at 3 Dollar Bill nightclub, a process server for the Trump team attempted to serve her an order for information related to the film, which involves her experience with the former president. Dominic DellaPorte wrote in court filings via The Associated Press that he could not deliver the papers to Daniels as she entered the bar, and instead had to “leave them at her feet."

“I stated she was served as I identified her and explained to her what the documents were,” he said. “She did not acknowledge me and kept walking inside the venue, and she had no expression on her face.”

Trump's lawyers included in their filing a photo that DellaPorte took at the event of Daniels walking away from him, and asked Judge Juan M. Merchan to force the actor to comply. They are demanding in part to know how much Daniels was financially compensated for the film, if any.

Daniels’ lawyer, Clark Brewster, said in a letter to Merchan obtained by the outlet that not only was the request not relevant to the ongoing trial, but that they never actually received the documents. He said that the subpoena, which Daniels was allegedly given on the night before the trial, is an “unwarranted fishing expedition” that "appears calculated to cause harassment and/or intimidation of a lay witness."

Stormy follows Daniels' career in the adult entertainment industry, as well as how she navigated her newfound fame after news of her links to the former president broke. The film is available for streaming on Peacock.

