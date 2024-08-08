Scroll To Top
Election

Trump calls Kamala Harris & Tim Walz ‘heavy into the transgender world’ at unhinged press conference

desperate unhinged donald trump maralago press conference
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

It was more of a greatest-hits repeat of Donald Trump's campaign rallies.

Cwnewser

In a press conference more like a chaotic rally than a presidential address, former President Donald Trump spoke from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Thursday afternoon. His speech featured targeted yet rambling attacks on Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"She's a radical left person at a level that nobody's seen," Trump said. "She picked a radical left man that is — he's got things done that, he has positions that are just—it's not even possible to believe that they exist."

Harris announced Walz as her running mate for the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday. The two will face off against Trump and his pick for vice president, Ohio Republican U.S. Sen. JD Vance. Walz successfully labeled Vance and the GOP as “weird” before Harris picked him for the number two spot on the Democratic ticket.

"He doesn't want to have borders, he doesn't want to have walls. He doesn't want to have any form of safety for our country," Trump said.

The Republican nominee also painted a dire picture of the nation’s future, forecasting an economic collapse akin to the Great Depression and an imminent world war. “We have leadership that has no clue,” Trump proclaimed.

Trump also criticized Walz's history of support for LGBTQ+ people, labeling the Minnesota governor and Harris as “radical left” and “heavy into the transgender world.” Trump claimed.

The former president’s rhetoric around immigration was equally alarming. Trump falsely claimed that 20 million people had crossed the U.S. border illegally under the Biden administration.

“Whether it’s 15 or 20, it’s numbers that nobody’s ever heard before,” he asserted. However, his claim contrasts with recent data from NBC News, which reported that border crossings fell to their lowest monthly number of Biden’s presidency in June, with just over 84,000 migrants apprehended.

Another of Trump's incomprehensible attacks on transgender people, unrelated to the conversation he was having with reporters contended, “I mean, transgender, the transgender became such a big thing, but they do all of these things, but they always say, we’re going to give you a tax increase.,”

Trump also announced proposed debate dates with major networks despite backing out from a previously scheduled ABC debate on September 10. “We have agreed with Fox on a date of Sept. 4… and NBC on Sept. 10, and ABC on Sept. 25,” he said. The networks have yet to confirm these dates, and Harris previously challenged Trump to keep his commitment to the ABC debate on Sept. 10.

The Harris campaign did not hesitate to call out Trump’s performance. In a sharply worded press release, it described his appearance as a “public meltdown.” The statement read: “Donald Trump took a break from taking a break to put on some pants and host a p̶r̶e̶s̶s̶ ̶c̶o̶n̶f̶e̶r̶e̶n̶c̶e̶ public meltdown.”

Highlighting Trump’s inaccuracies and omissions, the Harris campaign pointed out numerous falsehoods, including his exaggerated crowd sizes and dodging a question about Florida’s abortion referendum. The campaign also highlighted his falsehoods about key issues such as immigration, gun control, and Social Security.

Trump’s repeated unfounded claims of election fraud also resurfaced as he discussed President Joe Biden’s recent decision to step aside and allow Harris to run for president. “They took the presidency away from Joe Biden,” the election denier said.

Harris’s campaign staff clapped back, writing,“The facts were hard to track and harder to find in Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago meltdown this afternoon. He lied. He attacked the media. He made excuses for why he’s off the campaign trail.”

“We’re here to help because his staff clearly isn’t,” the statement said.

ElectionYahoo FeedKamala HarrisTransgenderPoliticiansDonald TrumpFlorida
2024 electiondemocratic partydonald trumpfloridajd vancekamala harrismar-a-lagopress conferencetim walz
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio