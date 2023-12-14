Media Matters Sues Far-Right Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Media Matters for America, a progressive media watchdog, has filed a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, accusing him of violating the First Amendment. This legal action comes after Paxton’s investigation into Media Matters followed the group’s critical reporting on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.



The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Maryland, challenges the investigation initiated by Paxton as a retaliatory move against Media Matters. The organization had highlighted that major brands’ advertisements appeared next to white nationalist content on X, leading to several high-profile advertisers, including Disney, IBM, Warner Bros., Sony, Apple, and Fox Sports, withdrawing their ads from the platform.

Related: Elon Musk’s X Sues Watchdog Group Media Matters Over Damning Report



Media Matters contends that Paxton’s investigation is an unlawful infringement on its right to free speech and press. The group argues that Paxton’s demand for a wide array of documents related to its reporting is overly intrusive and aims to chill its journalistic efforts.

The lawsuit brought by Media Matters also cites violations of the 14th Amendment and reporter shield laws in Maryland and Washington, D.C. Media Matters argues that Paxton’s demands for a broad range of documents related to their reporting are overly intrusive and have already impacted their journalistic work. Paxton has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has also initiated a similar investigation into Media Matters based on allegations of fraudulent practices in its fundraising and reporting.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, filed a lawsuit against Media Matters in November, accusing the group of maliciously misleading the public about X’s operations. Conservatives have cheered on Musk’s lawsuit.

Media Matters’ lawsuit against Paxton is a legal battle and a stand for journalistic freedom in a politically charged environment. It highlights the growing tension between media organizations and government officials, underscoring journalists’ challenges in investigative reporting on contentious issues. The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for press freedom and the relationship between media entities and government authorities in the United States.

Bailey’s involvement signifies a broader political and legal challenge for Media Matters, as it now faces scrutiny from multiple state officials. This escalates the situation beyond a single-state issue, potentially setting a precedent for how state attorneys general can respond to media reports that critique or expose controversial content on social media platforms.

Much like Paxton’s, Bailey's actions are seen by some as an attempt to intimidate or suppress journalistic freedoms under the guise of consumer protection and anti-fraud measures.