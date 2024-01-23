Scroll To Top
Watch dildos dominate discussion during Moms for Liberty MSNBC interview

Joy Reid MSNBC Interviews moms for liberty cofounder Tiffany Justice Book Ban
via MSNBC

Tiffany Justice, the co-founder of the anti-government extremist group, appeared obsessed with the sex toy and kept repeating the word.

Cwnewser

In a recent episode of MSNBC’s The Reid Out, host Joy Reid and Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, engaged in a charged discussion about parental rights and the content of school libraries, focusing on challenges to books with LGBTQ+ themes and sensitive content.

Reid highlighted data pointing out a few individuals’ outsized influence on book challenges nationwide, particularly in Florida. Justice defended the role of parents, asserting their fundamental right to influence their children’s education, especially concerning materials they find explicitly sexual.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated Moms for Liberty as an anti-government extremist group.

Justice’s repeated use of the word “dildo” about content in certain books, like George M. Johnson’s All Boys Aren’t Blue,” became a focal point. She questioned, “In what context is a strap-on dildo acceptable for public school?” and argued, “I don’t have to be an expert to know that dildos aren’t appropriate for public school.”

Following this interview, MSNBC host Ali Velshi remarked on Justice’s frequent mention of “dildo.”

“She liked to say the word ‘dildo,’” Velshi noted. “[She] said that a lot.”

The interview further delved into the use of the website BookLooks.org. Reid described BookLooks.org as a resource used extensively in Florida, acting like a Cliff Notes for books. This site enables users to perform keyword searches in books, finding specific terms or phrases that might be considered objectionable. Reid explained, “You can do keyword searches and find certain keywords.”

Justice interjected, “Like rape, anal rape, or dildo,” to which Reid responded, “You can find all sorts of keywords.”

Justice acknowledged the website, noting, “I am aware of a website called booklooks.com, where parents can go and see some of the books that other parents are concerned about.”

In jurisdictions around the country, Moms for Liberty supporters have used the website to quote out-of-context passages from books, without needing to read them, Reid explained.

Watch a clip of the episode below.

Moms for Liberty co-founder defends de facto book bans with 'graphic' examplewww.youtube.com

MediaSocietyYahoo FeedMSNBCLGBTtelevisionNews
ali velshiall boys aren't blueall boys arent blueanti-government extremismbook bansbook challengesbookseducationfloridageorge m johnsonjoy reidlgbtq themesmediamoms for libertymsnbcparental rightsright-wing extremistsschool librariessex toyssexual healthtelevisionthe reid outtiffany justice
Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
