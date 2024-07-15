Scroll To Top
Politics

What the LGBTQ+ community should expect from the Republican National Convention

police force inside RNC 2024
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Anti-transgender, anti-immigrant and other bigotry aimed toward marginalized communities will likely permeate the event.

Cwnewser

The Republican National Convention officially kicked off Monday in Milwaukee, where delegates from across the nation have gathered to nominate former PresidentDonald Trump for the 2024 presidential election. The convention, hosted at the Fiserv Forum, runs until Thursday and promises to be a landmark event for theRepublican Party.

It comes only days after the attempted assassination of Trump in Pennsylvania at one of his political rallies. One attendee was killed. Secret Service agents took down the gunman.

The convention will focus on Trump

This year’s convention is marked by unified support for Trump, a stark contrast to the divided sentiment of previous years. While theDemocratic Party navigates internal debates about PresidentJoe Biden’s re-election bid, the GOP will enthusiastically rally behind Trump.

Delegates will spend the next four days engaging in key convention activities, including ratifying the party platform and formally nominating Trump and his running mate — who will reportedly be announced on Monday.The convention will also feature speeches from influential figures within the party to consolidate support and outline the party’s vision moving forward.

The event will emphasize critical issues such as immigration, the economy, and social policies, reflecting the party’s core priorities.

The city of Milwaukee has implemented extensive security measures, effectively turning the convention area into a fortress within a fortress, according to local police officials, NBC Newsreports. These precautions respond to the expected protests and heightened political tensions surrounding the event. Precautions were also upped after the deadly shooting on Saturday.

The RNC will build out on the GOP platforms — and potentially Project 2025

State delegations will gather each morning for breakfast meetings featuring prominent speakers, setting the stage for the day’s events. Throughout the day, delegates will participate in a range of programs and seminars and conduct official business, including voting on the Republican Party platform.

Following a last-minute schedule change,Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who ran and lost his bid for the presidency in the GOP primary, was announced as a speaker, NBC Newsreports. Meanwhile, formerSouth Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, a previous critic of Trump who also ran against him in the primary and lost, will not be attending.According toPolitico, her spokesperson confirmed that Haley had released her delegates to support Trump and wished him success.

The convention will also feature policy discussions from influential conservative groups like the Heritage Foundation behind Project 2025. The plan, which includes proposals for significant and dangerous governmental reforms, will be a focal point during the event. Salonreports that delegates will have the opportunity to engage with these ideas during a dedicated policy symposium.

Moms for Liberty, an organization known for opposing transgender rights and critical race theory, will host a panel discussion. The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled this group as extremist, reflecting the controversial nature of some of the event’s participants. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel alsoreports that Kyle Rittenhouse, known for his involvement in a fatal shooting during a protest in Kenosha after the shooting of a Black man led to protest and unrest, is expected to make an appearance.

Trump's vice president pick will be announced

One of the most anticipated moments will be when Trump announces his vice-presidential running mate. Potential candidates include North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance. Trump has hinted at revealing his choice early in the convention.

Each convention night will feature themed sessions, with the vice-presidential candidate traditionally speaking on Wednesday. Trump is slated to formally accept the nomination on Thursday evening.

Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric is expected

GLAAD, in a fact sheet for reporters, noted thatLGBTQ+ issues are likely to be addressed from a far-right point of view. This includes pushing for potential bans ontransgender military service and restrictions on transgender people’s participation in sports on teams that align with their gender identity. Additionally, policies allowing businesses to refuse service based on religious beliefs and efforts to defund schools supporting transgender students are expected to be highlighted.

Cwnewser
Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
