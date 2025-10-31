Gavin Newsom accidentally crashes wedding of The Ultimatum: Queer Love stars

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is going viral after accidentally crashing the wedding of a couple from Netflix's reality dating series The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

Haley Drexler and Pilar Dizon were posing for wedding photos outside San Francisco City Hall on Thursday at the same moment the governor was wrapping up an interview with ABC7. As Newsom exited the building, the couple got his attention by shouting "Daddy Newsom" — a nickname that originated on social media — prompting him to join them for a photo. As Newsom congratulated them, Dizon told him, "thank you for all you do for us."

@abc7newsbayarea "Thank you for all you do for us, Daddy Newsom!" A surprise encounter with Gov. Gavin Newsom in San Francisco made the wedding day of a couple from Netflix's "The Ultimatum: Queer Love" even more special. ABC7's @themonicamaddenhas the story. #wedding #gavinnewsom #TheUltimatumQueerLove #sanfrancisco #lgbtq #abc7news

The Ultimatum: Queer Love features five couples — all women and nonbinary — in which one partner gives the other the ultimatum to finally get married or break up. Drexler told the outlet that she and Dizon made the decision to tie the knot because they worry marriage equality could be overturned.

"In our political climate ... LGBTQ [community] is being attacked more than ever," she said. "I just feel that Governor Newsom is just doing so much and he's protecting us. I just feel very honored and proud to have him as our governor."

Newsom was an early supporter of marriage equality, defying California state law in 2004 when he was mayor of San Francisco by mandating that same-sex couples not be denied marriage licenses in the city and county. San Francisco issued more than 4,000 marriage licenses to same-sex couples between February 12 and March 11 that year, an era which earned the nickname "the Winter of Love." The marriages were halted by the California Supreme Court and later annulled.

Newsom signed several pro-LGBTQ+ bills and vetoed three in October. The laws strengthened confidentiality in health care for drugs used in gender-affirming care and abortion; sealed transgender and nonbinary adults’ gender transition court records; made paid family leave protections more inclusive of LGBTQ+ people; mandated that universities provide students with LGBTQ-specific suicide hotline information; and made it easier to change one's legal name and gender on official documents.

He vetoed bills that would have mandated insurers cover up to a year’s worth of prescribed hormones and to cover HIV prevention drugs without prior authorization. The third bill would have required an inclusive view of gender in health education classes, with Newsom saying that the legislation should wait until a state study of health curricula is complete.