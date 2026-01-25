LGBTQ+ pols, horrified by latest killing, say Homeland Security and ICE must be reined in

LGBTQ+ elected officials are condemning the killing of a Minneapolis man by a federal agent Saturday morning and calling for the defunding of the Department of Homeland Security or some of its component agencies.

Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, was shot to death by a Customs and Border Patrol officer when apparently trying to protect a fellow protester. DHS, which includes CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has claimed Pretti was threatening agents with a gun, but video shows only a phone in one of his hands and nothing in the other one, although he was in possession of a gun (with a valid permit). Pretti was a nurse in the intensive care unit of a Veterans Administration hospital.

There have been massive protests in Minneapolis since the killing of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer January 7. DHS also claimed the man who killed her acted in self-defense, saying Good was ramming him with her car, but video shows her driving away from the agent.

Related: We've all seen the video. Do Kristi Noem and mainstream media think we're stupid?

There has been a large presence of ICE and CBP agents in Minneapolis and throughout Minnesota in recent weeks, ostensibly to root out undocumented immigrants. Many of those commenting on Saturday’s situation mention ICE, which has been criticized as brutal, although it was apparently a CBP agent who shot Pretti.

A sampling of reactions from out political leaders follows. All are Democrats.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin on X: “ICE and DHS are out of control and making our communities less safe. I will not support funding for DHS without clear accountability and stronger controls over the agency. It is time for the Senate to do its job and rein in this lawlessness.”

The Senate is scheduled to vote soon on DHS funding, which has already been approved by the House with mostly Republican support. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Saturday that Democrats will not provide the votes necessary to move the funding bill ahead. It needs 60 votes before proceeding to a final vote, when only a simple majority is needed.

From the U.S. House of Representatives:

Sarah McBride of Delaware on X: “Once again, the administration is telling us not to believe the videos. DHS agents went after an observer, they beat him, and then shot him over and over again. I voted against DHS funding last week precisely because this shit is shocking, but, tragically, not surprising."

Becca Balint of Vermont on X: “Heartbreak doesn’t convey the devastation of what happened to Alex Jeffrey Pretti today. His own government killed him in cold blood. The Senate cannot pass the DHS funding bill to allow these disgusting actions to continue.”

Angie Craig of Minnesota on Facebook: “The Senate is set to vote on DHS funding next week and Republicans can’t pass it without Democratic support. This is the time for Senate Dems to hold the line and withhold funding from this lawless agency. Enough.”

Emily Randall of Washington State on Facebook: “Lawless DHS agents are out of control. Murdering people in the streets, detaining children on their way home from school, and terrorizing our communities. That's why I voted FUCK NO on the DHS funding package. Secretary Noem must be impeached. We have to stop this fascist takeover.”

Julie Johnson of Texas on X: “This is cold-blooded murder. The ICE officers involved need to be taken off the streets and prosecuted. And to Senate Democrats, the Department of Homeland Security shouldn't receive a penny in funding. ICE needs to STOP terrorizing and killing American citizens.”

Mark Takano of California on X: “Yet another American citizen gunned down in broad daylight in Minnesota. This madness has to end. The Senate must reject the current DHS funding package and DEMAND accountability from these lawless, feckless thugs masquerading as law enforcement agents.”

Robert Garcia of California on X: “Kristi Noem must be impeached. ICE must be abolished. Democrats in the Senate cannot fund DHS. Trump has created a militarized police force accountable only to him. These agents need to leave our cities NOW.”

Mark Pocan of Wisconsin on X: ICE just murdered another person in Minnesota this morning. This wannabe-Gestapo has no purpose and must suspend immediately!





Eric Sorensen of Illinois on X: “What happened this morning was murder. And I demand that it be called that.”





Chris Pappas of New Hampshire on Facebook: “Another senseless tragedy is unfolding today in Minneapolis. As we wait for more information, it’s clear that the federal government cannot continue to impede local law enforcement, erode trust, and put communities at risk. ICE is out of control and we need accountability now.”

Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado released this statement on X:

Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts on Facebook: “Just stop. Enough is enough. President Trump and Kristi Noem need to call ICE agents back. We stand with the people of Minnesota. President Trump needs to listen to Governor Walz and end this operation now.”

Gov. Tina Kotek of Oregon in a press conference: “We’re going to continue to see violent interactions, regardless of the details, because of the escalation of the federal government. And they need to pull back on the agents who are there, work with local government, and resolve and de-escalate the situation.” Portland, the largest city in Oregon, has seen a huge presence of federal agents as well.

Related: Federal immigration agents shoot two more people, this time in Oregon