Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces Members of New State LGBTQ+ Commission

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the members of a new commission designed to advise the governor and others on affairs directly impacting the LGBTQ+ community.

Whitmer created the LGBTQ+ Commission in June via Executive Order 2023-5 as an advisory board with the Department of Labor and Education Opportunity. It is charged with reviewing the practices of government to ensure it meets the needs of the entire spectrum of the LGBTQ+ community.

The executive order requires that membership on the commission “should reflect the socioeconomic, racial, ethnic, cultural, gender identity, sexual orientation, occupational, political, and geographic diversity of Michigan to the extent possible.”

Raúl Hernández Guzmán, an academic and LGBTQ+ advocate and volunteer, will serve as the commission’s first administrator. A native of Mexico, Guzmán has called Michigan home for two decades.

Advocates hailed not just yesterday’s announcement, but the work of Whitmer and others in the state to bolster support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“From including explicit protections for sexual orientation and gender identity in the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to protecting youth from the harmful practice of ‘conversion therapy’ Michigan is leading by example,” Dakota Torolski, Michigan state director for the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement lauding the announcement. “Today, implementing the first-ever statewide LGBTQ+ commission is yet another stride toward making Michigan a more welcoming and prosperous place for all,”

The required representation and qualifications of committee members include educators, medical providers servicing the LGBTQ+ community, tribal members, folks living in underserved rural communities, parents of LGBTQ+ children, first responders, advocates, LGBTQ+ young adults, the trans community, and others.

Each of the commission’s members began their four-year term on Thursday, November 30, and will serve until November 29, 2027.

Here are the newly appointed commission members: