Scroll To Top
News

Watch these brothers step up after their dad refused to attend their sister's queer wedding

Tiktok brothers dance lesbian brides homophobic absent father
tiktok @cynandtessa

After one bride's father refused to attend or take part in her wedding, her brothers decided to fill his role instead.

After rejection from their father, a heart-warming moment between two brothers and their LGBTQ+ sister is going viral.

Tessa Chavez and Cyn Wang got married in Mexico City in October 2023. The lively ceremony was attended by most of their friends and family, with a notable exception: Chavez's father, who did not approve of his daughter's marriage to a woman. Despite sending him an invitation, the couple never received a response.

“My father-in-law is very religious, and he did not attend our wedding. My wife was devastated, but she tried not to show it,” Wang wrote in a TikTok, which has since received over 2.4 million views.

@cynandtessa

When my father-in-law decided not to attend our wedding, our siblings stepped up 💜 #cuñados #lesbianwedding #queerwedding #wlw #mexicanwedding

Since Chavez's father refused to attend or take part in the ceremony, her brothers decided to fill his role instead. At the reception, they joined the bride on the dance floor to create a moment that has since captured the internet's heart.

"In lieu of the father-daughter dance, her brothers stepped in for a sibling dance," Wang continued.

In the video, Chavez's older brother Guillermo is seen dancing with her, before "little bro and my wife’s best friend, Diego" steps in. The three siblings move to the song "Sueños” by Diego Torres while Wang fondly watches from the side. Wang said in one comment that "I was crying" during the touching moment.

"It was beautiful and meant a lot to us," she concluded the video.

Wang noted in the comments that "we try to have a gratitude mindset and are grateful for everyone who did make it!" Most of their other family members did attend the wedding, including Chavez's sisters, her mother, and Wang's side of the family, who she said "are all very supportive. We are very blessed honestly!"

Wang also praised her new wife and siblings' dance skills, responding to one complimentary comment by revealing: "They didn’t even rehearse!"

From Your Site Articles
NewsLatinxWomenLesbianLesbian MarriageFamilyFamiliesYahoo FeedWeddingPeople
human interestgood newsviral videotiktokcynandtessacyn wangtessa chavezmexico cityweddingsame-sex marriagegay marriagelesbianwomengay couplegay weddingdiego torressueñossibling dancefamilynews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Bearrison Street Fair 2022 in pictures
Photography
Badge
gallery

60 Burly Pics from Bearrison Street Fair 2022

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio