Watch these brothers step up after their dad refused to attend their sister's queer wedding

After rejection from their father, a heart-warming moment between two brothers and their LGBTQ+ sister is going viral.

Tessa Chavez and Cyn Wang got married in Mexico City in October 2023. The lively ceremony was attended by most of their friends and family, with a notable exception: Chavez's father, who did not approve of his daughter's marriage to a woman. Despite sending him an invitation, the couple never received a response.



“My father-in-law is very religious, and he did not attend our wedding. My wife was devastated, but she tried not to show it,” Wang wrote in a TikTok, which has since received over 2.4 million views.