Watch these brothers step up after their dad refused to attend their sister's queer wedding

After rejection from their father, a heart-warming moment between two brothers and their LGBTQ+ sister is going viral.
Tessa Chavez and Cyn Wang got married in Mexico City in October 2023. The lively ceremony was attended by most of their friends and family, with a notable exception: Chavez's father, who did not approve of his daughter's marriage to a woman. Despite sending him an invitation, the couple never received a response.
“My father-in-law is very religious, and he did not attend our wedding. My wife was devastated, but she tried not to show it,” Wang wrote in a TikTok, which has since received over 2.4 million views.
@cynandtessa
When my father-in-law decided not to attend our wedding, our siblings stepped up 💜 #cuñados #lesbianwedding #queerwedding #wlw #mexicanwedding
Since Chavez's father refused to attend or take part in the ceremony, her brothers decided to fill his role instead. At the reception, they joined the bride on the dance floor to create a moment that has since captured the internet's heart.
"In lieu of the father-daughter dance, her brothers stepped in for a sibling dance," Wang continued.
In the video, Chavez's older brother Guillermo is seen dancing with her, before "little bro and my wife’s best friend, Diego" steps in. The three siblings move to the song "Sueños” by Diego Torres while Wang fondly watches from the side. Wang said in one comment that "I was crying" during the touching moment.
"It was beautiful and meant a lot to us," she concluded the video.
Wang noted in the comments that "we try to have a gratitude mindset and are grateful for everyone who did make it!" Most of their other family members did attend the wedding, including Chavez's sisters, her mother, and Wang's side of the family, who she said "are all very supportive. We are very blessed honestly!"
Wang also praised her new wife and siblings' dance skills, responding to one complimentary comment by revealing: "They didn’t even rehearse!"