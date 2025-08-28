Scroll To Top
News

BREAKING: South Carolina rushes emergency petition to U.S. Supreme Court over trans student’s bathroom use

u.s. supreme court
Sergii Figurnyi/Shutterstock

u.s. supreme court

A federal appeals court struck down the state’s law earlier in the week.

Cwnewser
We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

South Carolina is pressing the U.S. Supreme Court to immediately reinstate a policy that bars transgender students from using bathrooms that match their gender identity, escalating a fight that could set national precedent for the rights of LGBTQ+ youth.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

In an emergency petition filed Thursday, state officials urged Chief Justice John Roberts to overturn a Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals injunction that blocked the measure just as the school year began. The provision, enacted as part of the state budget in July 2024, requires school districts to restrict multi-user restrooms by “biological sex” or forfeit 25 percent of their state funding.

Related: Trans man says he was detained after using women's restroom in South Carolina

The dispute began last November, when the parents of a transgender boy sued after their son was suspended for using the boys’ restroom at his Berkeley County middle school. In their complaint, joined by the Alliance for Full Acceptance, the family argued the policy stigmatizes transgender youth and violates both Title IX and the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.

On Monday, a Fourth Circuit panel in Richmond, Virginia, sided with the student, pointing to its 2020 ruling in Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board, which struck down a nearly identical bathroom ban in Virginia. The Supreme Court declined to intervene in that case. South Carolina’s lawyers counter that Grimm is a “discredited outlier,” arguing that the Supreme Court’s June decision in United States v. Skrmetti, upholding Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors under a deferential “rational basis” standard, has reshaped the legal landscape. The Fourth Circuit rejected the state’s bid to reconsider and pause the ruling.

Related: SCOTUS Decision on Trans Youth Gavin Grimm Is Major LGBTQ+ Victory

The case now lands before a Supreme Court that has repeatedly sidestepped transgender bathroom disputes, but which has agreed to hear two major cases next term on sports bans in West Virginia and Idaho, and one on Colorado’s "conversion therapy" ban. Together, the trio of cases could mark the most consequential test yet of how far states may go in policing the lives of LGBTQ+ kids in America.

A decision on South Carolina’s emergency request could come within days.

From Your Site Articles
NewsLawYahoo FeedSouth CarolinaTransgenderU.S. Supreme Court
john robertslgbtq youthsouth carolinatennesseetransgenderu.s. supreme courtvirginia
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Pride of Broadway Special

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
Christopher Wiggins is The Advocate’s senior national reporter in Washington, D.C., covering the intersection of public policy and politics with LGBTQ+ lives, including The White House, U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, and federal agencies. He has written multiple cover story profiles for The Advocate’s print magazine, profiling figures like Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, longtime LGBTQ+ ally Vice President Kamala Harris, and ABC Good Morning America Weekend anchor Gio Benitez. Wiggins is committed to amplifying untold stories, especially as the second Trump administration’s policies impact LGBTQ+ (and particularly transgender) rights, and can be reached at christopher.wiggins@equalpride.com or on BlueSky at cwnewser.bsky.social; whistleblowers can securely contact him on Signal at cwdc.98.
Read Full Bio