BREAKING: South Carolina rushes emergency petition to U.S. Supreme Court over trans student’s bathroom use

South Carolina is pressing the U.S. Supreme Court to immediately reinstate a policy that bars transgender students from using bathrooms that match their gender identity, escalating a fight that could set national precedent for the rights of LGBTQ+ youth.

In an emergency petition filed Thursday, state officials urged Chief Justice John Roberts to overturn a Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals injunction that blocked the measure just as the school year began. The provision, enacted as part of the state budget in July 2024, requires school districts to restrict multi-user restrooms by “biological sex” or forfeit 25 percent of their state funding.

The dispute began last November, when the parents of a transgender boy sued after their son was suspended for using the boys’ restroom at his Berkeley County middle school. In their complaint, joined by the Alliance for Full Acceptance, the family argued the policy stigmatizes transgender youth and violates both Title IX and the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.

On Monday, a Fourth Circuit panel in Richmond, Virginia, sided with the student, pointing to its 2020 ruling in Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board, which struck down a nearly identical bathroom ban in Virginia. The Supreme Court declined to intervene in that case. South Carolina’s lawyers counter that Grimm is a “discredited outlier,” arguing that the Supreme Court’s June decision in United States v. Skrmetti, upholding Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors under a deferential “rational basis” standard, has reshaped the legal landscape. The Fourth Circuit rejected the state’s bid to reconsider and pause the ruling.

The case now lands before a Supreme Court that has repeatedly sidestepped transgender bathroom disputes, but which has agreed to hear two major cases next term on sports bans in West Virginia and Idaho, and one on Colorado’s "conversion therapy" ban. Together, the trio of cases could mark the most consequential test yet of how far states may go in policing the lives of LGBTQ+ kids in America.

A decision on South Carolina’s emergency request could come within days.