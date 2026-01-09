Skip to content
Lesbian Minn. rep confronts Republican lawmaker over ICE killing of Renee Nicole Good

Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer appeared to get into a shouting match over Renee Nicole Good's killing by federal agents in Minneapolis.

angie craig and tom emmer

Minnesota Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Rep. Tom Emmer got into a shouting match about Renee Good's killing by an ICE agent on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Economic Security Project & Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A tense confrontation between two Minnesota members of Congress erupted on the U.S. House floor this week, captured on video and underscoring the widening partisan divide over a fatal Immigration and Customs Enforcement shooting in Minneapolis that has triggered protests, outrage, and renewed calls for federal accountability amid worries of a government cover-up.

Democratic Rep. Angie Craig confronted Republican House Majority Whip Tom Emmer during a break in floor proceedings Wednesday evening, challenging his public defense of ICE just hours after federal agents fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old Minneapolis woman, during what the Department of Homeland Security said was an immigration enforcement operation. Good leaves behind a wife and three children. Craig, the first out lesbian elected to Congress from the state, is also married to a woman, and they have children.

Video broadcast by C-SPAN and circulated online shows Craig approaching Emmer, gesturing emphatically and speaking forcefully as other lawmakers gather nearby. The exchange lasts under a minute but quickly escalates, with Emmer appearing to wave Craig away as colleagues move in to separate them.

Craig later told Minneapolis CBS affiliate WCCO that she approached Emmer because of what she described as his “lack of standing up for Minnesotans” after the shooting. She said Emmer “didn’t let me get three words out before he went from zero to 60,” adding that “if you can’t have a conversation with someone without it escalating in the first three words, then you’re not really ready to have a conversation and you’re not listening.”

Craig said her frustration stems from a belief that “having ICE on the ground in Minnesota is simply not making Minnesota any safer. In fact, it’s having the opposite effect.”

The clash followed a Facebook post Emmer published mere hours after the shooting, in which he praised ICE agents for “putting their lives on the line” to protect communities, said “God bless and protect them,” and accused elected officials of “spewing lies and hateful rhetoric.”

Craig said that message, and what she described as Emmer’s unwillingness to acknowledge Good’s death, drove her to confront him directly.

The Advocate has contacted Craig's office for additional comment.

Good was killed earlier this week during a federal operation in south Minneapolis. Federal officials have claimed the ICE agent involved acted in self-defense, asserting that Good attempted to use her vehicle as a weapon.

Some of the Trump administration’s most senior officials have fabricated stories to the public about what happened. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem initially told reporters that ICE agents were trying to push a car out of the snow when a “domestic terrorist” tried to run them over.

That characterization has been questioned by local leaders, activists, and eyewitnesses, and videos from the scene have circulated widely online.

According to the video of the incident, that did not happen. Vice President JD Vance, on Thursday, from the White House briefing room podium, continued to tell falsehoods about the killing, claiming that Good intentionally drove at federal agents to run them over. Video analysis shows that Good had turned the wheel of the car away from the agents as she tried to flee from masked men who were grabbing at her door.

President Donald Trump also lied about what happened, saying on Wednesday that the agent had been taken to the hospital and was lucky to be alive. The ICE agent was seen on video walking around and uninjured after the shooting.

Emmer’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the floor exchange.

The Latest

Jonathan E. Ross
News

Who is Jonathan Ross? ICE agent who killed Renee Good once broke a suspect's car window

The man who shot Renee Nicole Good is a 43-year-old firearms instructor who appears to have defended white supremacists online.

minneapolis neighborhood with ice agents
Opinion

We've all seen the video. Do Kristi Noem and mainstream media think we're stupid?

Opinion: Lies from the Trump administration aren't just insulting Renee Nicole Good's memory — they're insulting to our intelligence.

justice for renee niceole good sign
News

More than $1.5 million raised for Renee Good’s widow & kids after ICE killing

The family has received an outpouring of financial and moral support in less than 48 hours.

A sign at a vigil for Renee Good in Oakland, California
Opinion

Renee Good and the cost of being good

Being Good did not protect her, but abandoning goodness would dishonor her.

More For You

Pete Buttigieg blasts 'ideological bull' behind Trump's takeover of Venezuela

Pete Buttigieg
Pete Buttigieg
footage still via youtube @petebuttigieg
Pete Buttigieg has lambasted Donald Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller over the administration’s takeover of Venezuela, calling Miller's justification for the action “ideological bullshit.” Keep Reading →

Virginia LGBTQ+ groups ‘thrilled’ to march in inaugural parade celebrating the state's new Dem governor

Abigail Spanberger

Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger has announced that LGBTQ+ groups will join her inaugural parade on January 17.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
On January 17, transgender people in Virginia will be able to breathe easier knowing they have ally in the state’s governor’s mansion again. Anti-trans Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be out, and a historic Democratic woman will be in the governor's seat. Keep Reading →

Zohran Mamdani swears in Lillian Bonsignore as first out lesbian FDNY commissioner

Lillian Bonsignore sworn in as FDNY commissioner

Lillian Bonsignore kisses her wife, Kim, (left) and poses with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani (right) as she's sworn in as FDNY commissioner.

Screenshots via @nycmayor on Instagram
Lillian Bonsignore has officially been sworn in as commissioner of the Fire Department of New York, making history as the first out lesbian to hold the position. Keep Reading →

Five years after January 6, dozens of pardoned insurrectionists have been arrested again

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Brent Stirton/Getty Images
This story was originally reported by Mariel Padilla of The 19th. Meet Mariel and read more of their reporting on gender, politics and policy. Keep Reading →

Wyoming Supreme Court strikes down abortion medication ban

Abortion rights protest

The Wyoming Supreme Court has struck down two laws prohibiting abortion, including the state's ban against abortion medication.

lev radin/Shutterstock
The Wyoming Supreme Court has struck down two laws prohibiting abortion, including the state's ban on abortion medication. Keep Reading →
