👏🏼 California U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia didn't hold back on social media after far-right Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stormed out of a congressional hearing after Garcia called her out for supporting insurrectionists. He called the conspiracy-loving, anti-LGBTQ+ lawmaker "insane."
🔥 A Missouri GOP candidate took a flamethrower and burned some LGBTQ-themed books. Literally. A video of her setting the books ablaze went viral. In the clip, the candidate calls the texts "grooming books." “Encouraging violence and spreading disgusting rhetoric are two very real ways that endanger innocent people and children,” GLAAD's president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis told The Advocate. 📚
🌈 The largest survey of trans people shows that gender-affirming care helps transgender people. It's like maybe we should have been listening to trans people all along instead of lawyers from far-right groups...Nearly all of those who were undergoing hormone treatment or had received at least one form of gender-affirming surgery said this health care had improved their lives. Can someone tell the lawmakers trying to restrict it? Can we send them the initial report? Can we? Please.
This week's question is: What is the name of James Baldwin's first novel?
This week's hint is: It is not Giovanni's Room.
What you should also be reading: