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barry manilow and clive davis
Opinion

Clive Davis gave LGBTQ+ people the soundtrack of our lives and a place in music

Beyond the hits, Davis left an enduring mark on queer culture and the fight against AIDS, writes John Casey.

Kristi Noem’s husband wanted to be called Crystal, longtime dominatrix says
People

Kristi Noem’s husband wanted to be called Crystal, longtime dominatrix says

Shy Sotomayor speaks about her nine-year online relationship with the husband of former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, who drove an anti-trans agenda.

a school bus in california with lgbtq pride flags and messages
States

Court strips away California protections for transgender students’ privacy

The ruling limits enforcement of California’s SAFETY Act, which was designed to protect LGBTQ+ students from being outed without their consent.

Rainbow flags wave in front of the White House in Washington, D.C.
Opinion

I survived political violence. LGBTQ+ candidates should not have to risk their lives to serve

Daniel Hernandez warns that growing violence against LGBTQ+ candidates threatens representation and democracy.

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