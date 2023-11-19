Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dies at 96

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a long-standing advocate for mental health, caregiving, and women’s rights, died at her home in Plains, Ga., on Sunday at the age of 96. She had recently entered hospice care, a fact announced just this past Friday by The Carter Center.



In a press release issued by The Carter Center announcing her death, former President Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States and 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, reflected fondly on his wife’s life and their time together.

“Rosalynn was my partner in everything,” he said. “Her wisdom and support were my constant companions.”

In May, the Center revealed Carter’s battle with dementia, though it did not provide further details about her health. Her death comes after Jimmy Carter’s own transition to home hospice care in February following several hospital stays.

Their marriage of 77 years marked the Carters as one of the longest-married presidential couples. Carter is survived by her children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy — and 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, the Center’s statement notes. The family had previously mourned the loss of a grandson in 2015.

Remembering his mother, Chip Carter said, “My mother was more than a loving mother and First Lady. Her dedication to mental health and caregiving has left a profound impact on society.”

The Carter Center said that information on funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.