Scroll To Top
Obituaries

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dies at 96

The Carters
Bromberger Hoover Photography/Getty Images

“Rosalynn was my partner in everything,” former President Jimmy Carter said. “Her wisdom and support were my constant companions.”

Cwnewser

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a long-standing advocate for mental health, caregiving, and women’s rights, died at her home in Plains, Ga., on Sunday at the age of 96. She had recently entered hospice care, a fact announced just this past Friday by The Carter Center.

In a press release issued by The Carter Center announcing her death, former President Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States and 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, reflected fondly on his wife’s life and their time together.

“Rosalynn was my partner in everything,” he said. “Her wisdom and support were my constant companions.”

Related: Jimmy Carter, an LGBTQ+ Ally, to Begin Receiving Hospice Care

In May, the Center revealed Carter’s battle with dementia, though it did not provide further details about her health. Her death comes after Jimmy Carter’s own transition to home hospice care in February following several hospital stays.

Their marriage of 77 years marked the Carters as one of the longest-married presidential couples. Carter is survived by her children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy — and 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, the Center’s statement notes. The family had previously mourned the loss of a grandson in 2015.

Remembering his mother, Chip Carter said, “My mother was more than a loving mother and First Lady. Her dedication to mental health and caregiving has left a profound impact on society.”

The Carter Center said that information on funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.

From Your Site Articles
ObituariesGeorgiaSocietyYahoo FeedNewsPoliticiansPolitics
rosalynn carterjimmy cartergeorgiaobituariesfirst ladiesnewsdeathsocietypoliticians
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

DON'T MISS THE OUT100 SPECIAL 3 DAY MARATHON STARTING NOVEMBER 24TH!

Journey through the year’s influential Out100 – the most iconic and long-standing celebration of LGBTQ+ icons and allies – in a 1-hour television special spotlighting the LGBTQ+ people shaping the world today.


WATCH & LIVESTREAM ON ADVOCATECHANNEL.COM

AND ON THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL APP

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - Out100 StreamAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Man with hate symbols on his vest
News

KKK Members in Kentucky Pull Gun on LGBTQ+ Activists — Police Let Them Go

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Read Full Bio