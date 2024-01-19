Billie Jean King sends birthday love to 97-year-old 'A League of Their Own' inspiration Maybelle Blair

Even at 97 years old, Maybelle "Mae" Blair is still slinging it.

Blair — also known as "All the Way Mae" — was an original member of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which inspired the 1992 film and recent Amazon series A League of Their Own. The out baseball legend marked her birthday January 16, prompting celebratory messages from other beloved athletes and groups

Baseball for All, a nonprofit that provides access to opportunities for girls and women in the sport, posted a recent video of Blair throwing and catching in honor of the icon's birthday, which drew praise from tennis trailblazer Billie Jean King.

"97 years young and look at that arm! Happy birthday to Maybelle Blair," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

