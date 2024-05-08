Months after threesome scandal, Bridget Ziegler attacks protections for Florida transgender students

Bridget Ziegler, months after a bisexual sex scandal, successfully pushed her Florida school district to resist transgender student protections.

The Sarasota County School Board, where Ziegler is serving her third term, approved a resolution on a 4-1 vote opposing new Title IX protections issued by President Joe Biden’s administration.

Ziegler announced on social media last week she intended to bring a resolution forward, called the changes a “weakening of the Title IX protections for women.”

“Title IX was established to protect opportunities for women and girls. This includes giving girls a chance to excel at sports, use the restroom in safety, and change in the locker room in privacy,” she wrote on Facebook. “Any weakening of the Title IX protections for women is a direct attack on our women and girls. A true War on Women.”

The only vote against the resolution came from Tom Edwards, an out gay board member who has fought with Ziegler for years. He called the introduction of the measure a political move.

“I view this resolution as no more than what Mrs. Ziegler said: 'Game on.' And that's politics 100 percent of the time,” Edwards said at the meeting, as reported by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. “So pass it if you will.”

Of course, this comes after revelations about Ziegler’s private life were thrust into public view. Her husband, Christian Ziegler, was accused of rape last year by a Sarasota woman. While authorities ultimately declined to pursue charges and determined the encounter in question was “likely consensual,” investigation details made public showed the woman and the Zieglers acknowledged they had previously engaged in a threesome.

The details of the scandal ultimately led to Christian Ziegler’s ouster as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida. The Leadership Institute cut ties with Bridget Ziegler as well, but she has resisted calls for her resignation from the Sarasota County School Board, included from her fellow board members.

In recent weeks, Bridget Ziegler has eased back onto social media. On X, she has almost exclusively posted anti-transgender content, including criticizing the new Title IX restrictions and promoting the Cass report, an NHS report targeting gender-affirming care that has been criticized for dismissing 100 prior studies on the practice’s efficacy.

An April 10 post on X by Bridget Ziegler marked the first time she posted on the platform since the scandal initially broke last year.

But Ziegler has continued to show up in person for school board meetings, which has often been punctuated by hours of public comment attacking her as a sexual hypocrite.